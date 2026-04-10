Bryan Johnson reveals bizarre thing he does to his testicles during sauna that increased his motility 57%

When you hear the name Bryan Johnson, you might immediately think of him for several reasons. While we imagine he'd want you to think of him for his work on Project Blueprint and endeavors at trying to help humans live longer and healthier, the reality is that you'll likely remember him for his many headline-grabbing stunts.

Whether it be injecting his son's plasma, measuring his own erection data (and his son's) while trying to de-age his penis, he's also taken an 'epic dose' of magic mushrooms on livestream, and walked in 'poop' at Paris Fashion Week.

But hey, if it puts more eyes on your work and brings in more money via Project Blueprint, then we'd argue he's doing something right. Although some have accused Johnson of being something of a fraud who's admitted to spending $2 million a year on trying to live forever, others think he’s got pretty sound advice in there. Swearing off additives, giving pointers on when to drink your coffee, and whipping up a super-healthy lunch, it's easy to see why many are drawn to Johnson as something of a health-related Elon Musk.

Who knew that relaxing sauna could be affecting your fertility? (SolStock / Getty)

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Even though critics suggest Johnson is obsessed with his 'Johnson' as he's constantly exploring what's going on downstairs, he's now moved his attention to a different part of the genitals.

After already giving a serious case of TMI when he delivered an 11-step guide on how to make love, Johnson has now revealed how he keeps the motility of his little swimmers up while in the sauna.

It's no secret that heat is not a friend of sperm, which is why a man's testicles hang outside of the body as a way to keep them cool. It also means pressing up against a hot oven all day as a chef, or sitting with your laptop on your crotch while working from home, will likely affect your chance to reproduce.

Taking to X, Johnson referred to himself as a 'serious scientist', which feels like a wink to his naysayers. Saying that he experimented with ice, Johnson claims that the motility of his sperm soared by 57% when applying an ice pack to his testes in a sauna. When removing the cooling device, he noticed it had crashed.

Trying 27 sessions with ice and 15 without, he concluded: "238 sessions to learn that the most important variable in my sauna protocol was a bag of ice on my groin."

It's not hard to see the method behind Johnson's madness, but that sounds like a lot of ejaculating just for one experiment.

The biohacker has been something of a sex rampage, recently posting an ominous, "Just had sex with Kate. Goodnight everyone," telling the wide world he'd had intercourse with his partner.

In response to the ice trick, one person wrote: "Does the ice on balls help with the sex with Kate recovery?"

Another put forward their own brainwave as they added: "Definitely space for an underwear product that has a pouch for testicle snow / ice."

A third joked: "Going in a sauna with a heat pack on my balls to double make sure I don't have another kid just in case the vasectomy fails."

Your turn, gentlemen. Will you be icing your plums before your next trip to the sauna?