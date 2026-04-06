Anyone looking to optimize the quality of their sperm might want to avoid this extremely common tech habit, as it could be quietly harming your ability to reproduce over time.

Sperm is an essential part of the process of reproduction but there are many things people don't really consider when it comes to the reproductive cells, and this can significantly impact your success with contraception in the future.

You might be shocked to discover that sperm 'expires' within your body and fulfils an unexpected purpose once it has been discarded, and 'building up' your sperm count can be achieved by ejaculating at a specific rate.

The health of your sperm can actually be impacted by an extremely common habit, and experts have warned people to reduce the risk of long-term damage by removing this from their life.

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Balancing a laptop on your legs is surprisingly harmful to your reproductive health, experts claim (Getty Stock)

As revealed in a jaw-dropping new study published in PubMed Central, how we use laptops everyday is actually central to the long-term health of our sperm, as falling on pejorative habits can harm your reproductive health.

Central to the convenience of a laptop is its portability, but you don't always have anywhere that you can comfortably place the device when you're traveling.

That leads many to fashion their lap as a makeshift table, and it certainly does the job when you don't have any other options. It's even a reliable option when you're lounging on the sofa or using your laptop in the comfort of your bed — but there's a reason you might want to reduce this as much as possible.

"Our own studies as well as the studies performed by other researchers indicate that using laptop computers on the lap adversely affects the male reproductive health," the study outlines, indicating that heat is central to the risk.

"When it is placed on the lap, not only the heat from a laptop computer can warm men's scrotums, the electromagnetic fields generated by laptop's internal electronic circuits as well as the Wi-Fi Radiofrequency radiation hazards (in a Wi-Fi connected laptop) may decrease sperm quality."

Experts point towards the risk of heat, electromagnetic fields, and Wi-Fi signals for your sperm (Getty Stock)

Experts recommend that the scrotum should be kept at a temperature that's slightly cooler than the rest of the body in order to maintain the ideal conditions for sperm, and regular use exceeding two to three hours each day can generate heat that leans towards a dangerous level for your reproductive health.

This is especially the case when you balance your laptop on legs pressed together, although the impact is lessened slightly than spreading your legs apart to use the device.

By far the best thing you can do to avoid this issue is to stop resting your laptop on your scrotum completely, opting instead for a desk or other similar surface to mitigate the dangers.

Additionally, you could also introduce a laptop cooling pad as a means of separation between your body and the gadget, and ensuring that you take breaks during lengthy laptop sessions also reduces the risk.