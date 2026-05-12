A warning has been issued over the impact a common eating habit can have on weight loss injections.

This comes as GLP-1 injections have taken the weight loss industry by storm in recent years, with the likes of Ozempic and Mounjaro becoming widely used as a way to treat obesity.

With more and more users trying out the drug, many have reported various side effects, with some being more common than others.

Now, doctors have warned that shifting towards a plant-based diet could result in a change in the way your body reacts if you’re using GLP-1.

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Health experts at ZAVA have shared a few factors to consider when adopting a vegan diet while taking the medication.

A plant-based diet could result in a change in the way your body reacts to GLP-1 drugs (Kate Wieser/Getty Images)

Why does vegan eating impact GLP-1 results?

One reason why it might be impacted is because GLP-1 is an appetite suppressant, which can ‘unintentionally increase the risk of nutrient shortfalls’.

Not paying enough attention to the nutritional value of your vegan meals could result in experiences of fatigue, low energy and stalled weight loss.

Protein intake is also an important factor during weight loss because it will help to preserve muscle mass.

Including plant-based protein while on a vegan diet is vital and this can be found in food such as tofu, tempeh, lentils, beans, chickpeas, and soy products.

Dr Crystal Wyllie from ZAVA explained: “It’s a common misconception that only those who work out regularly need to focus on protein intake, but it plays a key role for everyone, particularly during weight loss.

“For people following a vegan diet or using weight loss medications like Mounjaro, protein helps the body adapt to changes in appetite and supports recovery, immunity, and overall wellbeing. Including protein at every meal can make it easier to maintain strength and energy while staying on track with your dietary goals.”

A warning has been issued over the impact a common eating habit can have on weight loss injections (Tatsiana Volkava/Getty Images)

She continued: “Examples include oatmeal with berries and chia seeds for breakfast, hummus with vegetable sticks as a snack, lentil or chickpea salads for lunch, and quinoa or brown rice bowls with vegetables for dinner. Incorporating fibre-rich snacks like nuts, seeds, and dried fruit can also help support satiety between meals while complementing medical weight-loss support.”

Including vegan sources of iodine in your diet can also help to ‘support thyroid health and metabolism’, which is particularly important for those on GLP-1 medication, where ‘steady energy levels’ are paramount for healthy weight loss.

Wyllie added: “As with all supplements or fortified foods, it’s recommended to consult a healthcare professional to determine the right intake for individual needs.”