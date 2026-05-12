Three more cases of deadly hantavirus confirmed as final passengers leave cruise ship

Many are concerned about the growing number of hantavirus-related incidents as three more cases are confirmed for the potentially deadly viral infection, although health authorities continue to downplay the danger.

Fears sparked almost immediately after the first cases of hantavirus were confirmed on board the MV Hondius, a Dutch cruise ship carrying around 100 passengers, as the virus exhibits some symptoms that serve as an eerie reminder of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originating from the droppings and urine of rodents, health experts have been aware of hantavirus for decades — yet this recent outbreak has posed a potential new threat with several deaths reported so far.

The final passengers traveling on board the cruise ship have finally been allowed to return to their home countries, but with this comes the reveal of further hantavirus cases, leading many to fear that it has began its spread across the world.

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As reported by the Independent, however, officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) have clarified why this recent uptick has been identified, simultaneously quelling fears that it could lead into something far more catastrophic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has issued a statement following the confirmation of further hantavirus cases (AFP via Getty Images)

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, spoke directly to reporters on Tuesday, May 12, addressing concerns over the growing number of hantavirus cases linked to the cruise.

He outlined that this increase was fully expected, pointing towards the lengthy period between the identification and reporting states for previous cases, adding that:

"At the moment, there is no sign that we are seeing the start of a larger outbreak, but of course the situation could change and, given the long incubation period of the virus, it's possible we might see more cases in the coming weeks."

This sentiment has been echoed by various government health agencies across the world that have attempted to downplay the risk of hantavirus spreading at pandemic level, as it has a much harder time jumping between humans compared to something like COVID.

Further hantavirus cases are expected as an inevitability among passengers of the MV Hondius due to the lengthy incubation period (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

There was a nearly 20-day period between when the first case was identified on the MV Hondius – around April 6 – and then when it was confirmed as being infectious, suggesting that the spread could have been contained better between passengers if this had have been spotted earlier.

Preventative measures were put in place following this, however, although as Ghebreyesus points out, that will inevitably lead to further infections — although not all of these are guaranteed to have fatal symptoms.

"As you know, the incubation period is six to eight weeks," the Director-General outlined. "Because of the interaction, while they were still on the ship, even as they were taking some preventative measures [...] we would expect more cases."