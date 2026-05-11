Expert explains the warning signs behind eye ‘floaters’ and what to do if you see them

There are plenty of minor health peculiarities we tend to brush off and get on with our day, whether it's a twinge here or an odd sensation there.

But if you have ever noticed strange shapes drifting across your vision, it may be more concerning than you think.

Those shapes, called 'floaters' are often harmless, but knowing when to act on them could make a huge difference to your long-term eye health.

What are 'floaters'?

Floaters are typically caused by a process called posterior vitreous detachment (PVD). It's a largely harmless change that happens as the gel-like substance inside the eye alters in consistency.

Floaters are caused by a process called posterior vitreous detachment (RUSLANAS BARANAUSKAS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty)

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As Dr Daniel Polya, an expert from the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists, puts it to Daily Mail Australia: “It's the condensation of the collagen fibres. Large molecules of collagen clog together and cast shadows on your retina which you perceive as eye floaters.”

In rarer and more serious cases, floaters can also be associated with retinal detachment, which if left untreated, can lead to permanent vision loss.

It is also worth noting that floaters and flashes can sometimes occur for no apparent reason, which is why knowing when to seek advice matters.

What are the symptoms of floaters?

According to the NHS, floaters can appear in a variety of forms, including: small dark dots, squiggly lines, rings, and cobweb-like shapes drifting across your vision.

Flashes can accompany floaters in some cases and typically appear as sudden bursts of light.

Dr Polya is clear that anyone who sees a floater for the first time should 'see an optician' (Raul Ortin/Getty)

When should you see a doctor about floaters?

Dr Polya is clear that anyone who sees a floater for the first time should 'see an optician' as PVD does still carry a degree of risk.

“For those that get PVD, there's a five percent chance it's developing a tear in the retina, and if a tear does occur, there's a 50 percent chance of retinal detachment,” the eye expert explained.

“What's really disappointing is when someone will come in with retinal detachment from a posterior vitreous detachment that hasn’t been examined earlier.”

That said, if floaters are not new, are not getting worse, and your vision is unaffected, the NHS advises there is generally little cause for concern.

Can floaters be treated?

If a retinal tear is identified, laser surgery can be used to seal it and prevent further damage, but timing is everything. While laser surgery can treat a retinal tear, it's crucial to catch the issue early to prevent further damage.

Dr Polya added: “PVD is common and not that disappointing to see, whereas retinal detachment is disappointing to see in a patient who could have had an earlier exam when they first got floaters.”