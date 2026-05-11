'Ozempic Butt' side effect explained as doctor issues advice on uncomfortable symptom no one talks about

With weight loss injections taking the diet industry by storm in recent years, a doctor has now offered advice over one particular side effect.

Many GLP-1 users report experiencing nausea and appetite loss while taking the medication but ‘Ozempic Butt’ is a symptom not many talk about.

As the weight is dropping, certain users have developed a rather unusual side effect, taking to social media in search of advice.

The medication was initially licensed for diabetes but can also assist with weight loss (Tatsiana Volkava/Getty Images)

Advert

One person wrote on Reddit: “Anyone else’s ass hurt? Ever since I lost all the weight thanks to Ozempic, I have no fat on my butt. By the time I get through most of the day at the office, my butt is killing me.”

So, what's the science behind this bizarre phenomenon?

What is Ozempic butt?

After losing weight through GLP-1 injections, there is the potential for various side effects.

This may include having excess or saggy skin on certain parts of your body.

Dr W. Scott Butsch, who specializes in weight loss, spoke to Cleveland Clinic, explaining: “The public term ‘Ozempic butt’ may be a result of what we see with weight loss in general.

“When somebody loses weight - whether that’s with diet changes, an increase in physical activity, medication or bariatric surgery - we know there’s a reduction in fat mass, as well as a reduction in muscle mass. Your body doesn’t need to carry that previous weight, so there’s a shrinking of the muscle.”

How to avoid Ozempic butt

Dr Butsch recommends taking things slow with weight loss, which means that your body has more time to adapt to the change.

The medications can come with side effects (David Petrus Ibars/Getty Images)

If you tell your doctor you’re concerned about ‘Ozempic butt’ when they’re prescribing GLP-1s, this might affect the dosage they prescribe, for instance.

You can also do exercises which specifically aim to build your glutes, which will help with toning and consistency. Dr Butsch says clamshells and reverse dumbbell lunges are good ones to try. Getting enough protein might also help.

Dr Butsch says ‘the amount you need can vary person to person, but as a general rule, protein should account for between 10 and 35 percent of your daily calories.

Drinking enough water is important too, as it can help to maintain the elasticity in your skin.

Skin cells are 64 percent water, and Healthline recommends men drink 13 cups of water a day and women drink nine cups, which can help prevent saggy skin.

LADbible Group has reached out to Novo Nordisk for comment.