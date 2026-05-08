Mortifying ‘Ozempic breath’ side-effect is quietly changing people’s spending habits

Everyone who takes weight loss drugs like Ozempic understands that they're bound to face sound uncomfortable and often bizarre side effects, yet one in particular is affecting people spending habits in an unexpected way.

GLP-1 injectors have offered a transformative solution for people who previously found it difficult to lose weight, with falling obesity statistics in the past few years indicating the clear impact that these medications have had on the health of many.

Individual testimonials shared on social media have put on display quite how much weight you can lose in a comparatively short amount of time, yet it does unfortunately come with some compromises that emerge as a result of how drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro actually work.

Not only do patients commonly have to deal with symptoms like nausea or headaches, but they'll often encounter a number of bizarre side effects that impact your bowel movements and perhaps even increase the size of some of the body's more private areas.

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Another uncomfortable side effect that has proven to be common among weight loss drug takers, however, is bad breath – commonly referred to as 'Ozempic Breath' – and it's led to an uptick in sales for one particular product type.

One of the biggest side effect of weight loss drugs like Ozempic is bad breath (Getty Stock)

As reported by VICE, people on Ozempic or similar forms of medication might find themselves more likely to pick up chewing gum or mints than before they started the treatment, as bad breath is almost an inevitability so many seek a means to mask it.

This is all to do with how GLP-1 injectors actually work, as the primary way they help you lose weight is by slowing down the digestive process, effectively making you feel full quicker and for longer.

As a consequence, food remains within your digestive system and stomach for a longer period of time, sitting in acid and effectively beginning to ferment — and anyone familiar with ferments will know that's not always a pleasant smell.

Ozempic users have been reaching for chewing gum or mints at an increasing rate to solve the bad breath issue (Getty Stock)

On top of this, you're more likely to burp due to the production of hydrogen sulfide gas, and this both tastes bad for you and smells bad for anyone around you.

Another factor to consider is that weight loss jabs also reduce saliva production, which inevitably leads to a dry mouth and ketosis, adding another unusual smell into the mix.

This understandably leads GLP-1 users to reach for gum at a far higher rate, and one major company has seen this represented in their own sales as Hershey Co. CEO Kirk Tanner has outlined:

"We've also seen a strong demand for gum and mint products as the category benefits from functional snacking tailwinds, including GLP-1 adoption," he remarked, as per Bloomberg, pointing towards an 8% increase last quarter for the company's mint and gum brand 'Ice Breakers'.