Weight loss injections have proven to be life-changing among many that take them, and one woman on YouTube has shown off her own jaw-dropping transformation across the two years that she has been taking them.

While originally intended to treat individuals with diabetes, GLP-1 injectors have since become the go-to weight loss solution for many who have otherwise been struggling to reduce their BMI.

You do need to be careful of the numerous side effects along the way – many of which can be both odd and troublesome to deal with – yet the results are hard to deny when looking at the big picture.

Most impressive of all, however, are individual testimonies, as many on social media have shared the transformative impact that these medications have had for their health, and one YouTuber has added to the conversation with a video summizing her own journey.

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Aimee May initially started taking Mounjaro – a brand name for tirzepatide which is similar to Ozempic and Wegovy's semaglutide – back in April 2024 when she weighed 182lbs, accompanying the popular medication with personal training at the gym.

She managed to drop that down to 176lbs within a single week after she started taking Mounjaro, and those losses only continued after time, reaching 164lbs by week six and 154lb towards the end of June.

The losses did slow down a bit towards the three-month milestone, reaching a plateau of sorts where she wasn't losing much beyond the 150lbs mark, yet two months after that she had continued her incredible progress and reached 141lbs and a BMI of 28.5.

After eight months Aimee had managed to get down to 126lbs and continue lowering her BMI all the way down to 25.4, which is only just above the healthy range and 11.4 kg/m^2 below her original measurement when she started the weight-loss injections.













She finally reached the healthy BMI threshold in January 2025 – less than a year after she began taking Mounjaro – and she has continued to take the medication ever since, sharing her progress on both TikTok and YouTube.

One key piece of advice she has shared to anyone thinking of starting a weight loss treatment like Mounjaro is to just go ahead and not worry about how long it'll take.

"It has gone quickly, so that's what I'd say to people who are worried about how far they've got to go, or worried that, 'Oh I'm thinking about it but it could take years', the years are gonna pass anyway, the time's gonna pass anyway."