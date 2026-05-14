One popular YouTuber has been deported after attempting to travel to Tel Aviv, as the Israeli immigration authority has blocked him from entering the country and prompted the creator to break his silence on social media.

Immigration laws have always been a contentious political topic, but many countries employ targeted blocks on individuals they deem to pose a threat or perhaps even in response to their actions or content they have created.

We have seen it recently with some controversial political figures being banned from entering the United Kingdom, and this was the case for an artist as big as Tyler the Creator back in 2015 after then-Home Secretary Theresa May objected to lyrics present in his music.

Incidents like this have only increased with the continued prevalence of social media, and one major YouTuber was faced with immigration troubles after attempting to travel to Israel.

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Revealing the news on his X page, controversial creator Tyler Oliveira wrote: "I got banned from Israel and deported back to America for 'anti-Semitic' content," pairing the statement with a photo of himself holding the document that detailed his ban.

The document itself offers no clarification over why Oliveira was banned, instead simply noting that he "is not permitted to enter into Israel," adding that he "will be required to submit a request in advance which will be examined in accordance with the circumstances at the time" if he ever wishes to visit the country again.

Oliveira's content on YouTube often involves 'investigations' into various supposedly troubled parts of the world, where he 'exposes' the truth behind what he claims to really be going on.

He often focuses on what he claims to be invasions or epidemics within these countries or cities, and he has released several videos specifically focused on Jewish communities across the United States.

Two recent videos in particular have gained over 9 million views each, with Oliveira claiming to have "exposed New Jersey's Jewish invasion," alongside exploring "inside the New York town invaded by welfare-addicted Jews."

The move to block the YouTuber from entering Israel was reportedly recommended by the country's Disapora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli, as per Israel National News, who in accordance with the Ministry claim Oliveira's videos go beyond freedom of expression and include antisemitic characteristics.

Israeli officials claimed that the two aforementioned videos purport antisemitic stereotypes, including exploiting public generosity, taking over neighborhoods, operate in a manner akin to organized crime, and manipulate Holocaust memory.

UNILAD Tech has contacted Tyler Oliveira for comment.