Getting your dose of GLP-1s could soon be the same as nipping out to the shops to get an ingredient you forgot, or popping to the local drug store to get some aspirin for that splitting headache.

In 2026, of course you can do all of that without leaving the comfort of your own home.

The tide seems to be turning on the so-called skinny jabs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, with the World Health Organization making a dramatic U-turn on them, and President Donald Trump being key in driving down prices.

There are obvious health concerns about side effects ranging from hair loss to reported deaths, while champions have touted them as a one-stop shop for doing far more than just shedding a few extra pounds off that incoming summer body.

What is Amazon's Ozempic pill?

Amazon Pharmacy is offering a new speedy service for Ozempic (Amazon)

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Another major name continues to get behind GLP-1s, with Amazon now offering same-day delivery of a brand-new version of the drugs. Alongside price, one of the big things that might be stopping people from taking the jabs is the fact that they're jabs.

Although those who use GLP-1s for their intended purpose of managing type 2 diabetes will be more than used to needles, those who might be using Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro for cosmetic reasons might not be a fan.

We previously covered how Ozempic could be released in a new pill form, and ever the innovator, Amazon is ready to bring it straight to your door. Who knows, you could even get it delivered via drone.

As per Amazon, the digital Amazon Pharmacy will now offer Novo Nordisk's Ozempic pill, which is the only FDA-approved oral GLP-1 medication used to treat type 2 diabetes. We know that not everyone uses Ozempic for that reason, but Amazon maintains the move is to assist the 36 million Americans currently living with type 2 diabetes.

This comes after Amazon has been stocking Novo Nordisk's Wegovy since January, as well as an April announcement that it would be stocking Eli Lilly's Foundayo pill as a weight-loss rival.

Amazon promises the Ozempic pill will be available to 3,000 cities and towns in the USA for same-day delivery, with plans to expand to 4,500 by the end of 2026. For those in more rural areas, next-day and longer services will also be offered.

How much is Amazon's Ozempic pill?

The online pharmacy plans to extend its service by the end of 2026 (Amazon)

Touting its own speed, Amazon says Ozempic pills will be dispensed in 'minutes' though licensed pharmacist-supported kiosks at select One Medical locations following medical appointments, hoping to get around those potentially long pharmacy lines.

As the pill doesn't need to be refrigerated like other GLP-1s, it makes it easier to distribute and store through local kiosks.

Of course, people will be asking how much this little pill is going to set you back. Amazon says the medication will cost $149 per month for those paying cash, while insured customers could be paying as little as $25.

Given what eggs cost these days, it's wild to see how the pricing of GLP-1s has come down so dramatically in such a relatively short space of time.

Cheering the changes, Tanvi Patel, Vice President and General Manager of Amazon Pharmacy, said that providing alternatives like the Ozempic pill should help "reduce the friction that comes with accessing breakthrough medications," adding: "With 24/7 access to licensed pharmacists, Same-Day and next-day delivery and caregiver support for loved ones managing chronic conditions, we are making it easy for customers to get the medication they need to stay healthy."