Weight loss drugs are continuing to grow in popularity but a new study might give some pause for concern, pointing towards an alarming link with hair loss that might surprise you.

It's hard to deny the immense impact that weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro, or Wegovy have had on people's health, as statistics have observed a clear drop in obesity rates since they entered general circulation.

There has been plenty of destigmatization surrounding the use of these treatments, with many on social media revealing their staggering progress and offering clarification over the process and any concerns that people might have before trying it out for themselves.

One factor that many are rightfully worried about before they start, however, is the seemingly growing list of side effects that are associated with GLP-1 jabs, as these can range from general illness to absurd transformations.

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While you might only suffer from bouts of nausea from time to time, others have noticed a change in their toilet trips, might see a negative difference in their dental health, and could even spot growth in some of their body's more private areas.

Weight loss drugs are popular because they work, but they also come with a number of bizarre side effects (Getty Stock)

As reported by NewsNation, a recent study published in the journal 'Science Progress' has identified another alarming symptom associated with GLP-1 usage, as higher rates of hair loss have been exposed within fresh scientific research.

"Among GLP-1 RAs, semaglutide and tirzepatide demonstrated the highest incidence rates of hair loss and more frequent signal detection in pharmacovigilance studies," the study outlines in what could turn out to be major research.

"Although infrequently classified overall, androgenetic alopecia and telogen effluvium were the predominant subtypes of hair loss reported," it continues.

While it might not necessarily be as alarming from a health perspective as some of the more dangerous side effects of the treatment, people are arguably more attentive to hair loss than ever before so this could prove to be a determining factor for many.

Hair loss is a new concerning side effect associated with GLP-1 injectors, with women seemingly disproportionately affected (Getty Stock)

It appears as if the rate of hair loss is directly tied to the dosage level too, as the study indicates that "doses < 2mg weekly rarely implicated while higher obesity-treatment doses were more commonly associated with hair loss," alongside the proposition that "females appeared to be disproportionately affected."

Treatments based on both semaglutide and tirzepatide appear to cause the greatest risk of hair loss, yet those including the biggest brands like Ozempic or Mounjaro which most people have been taking so far.

The study has indicated that further research is necessarily to solidify a link between the treatment and hair loss, illustrating that it could "identify vulnerable populations, and establish causality and temporal relationship through large, prospective randomized trials."