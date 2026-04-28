Weight loss injections have transformed the lives of millions of people around the world, and the stories keep coming.

Originally designed to treat diabetes, GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro have become one of the most talked-about medical revolutions of recent years.

Numerous online influencers have been showing off their body transformations after using the weight loss injections.

But the feedback isn't all positive. The World Health Organization recently reconsidered its position on the drugs' safety, while reports of side effects ranging from Ozempic breath to changes in genitalia have been enough to deter people from trying it out.

Advert

James shared an X-rated benefit of taking Wegovy (Carol Yepes/Getty)

That said, one user shared an X-rated benefit after taking Wegovy.

Speaking to Metro, James (not his real name) explained that he turned to Wegovy after deciding that dieting was the 'most painful, boring thing in the world'.

The 55-year-old reportedly started taking Wegovy and found it to be a 'miracle drug.'

Wegovy works in a similar way to Ozempic, mimicking the GLP-1 hormone to regulate appetite, increase feelings of fullness and reduce cravings.

"It doesn’t hurt at all – you don’t even feel it," James described the process of the jab.

Since his first injection in February 2025, the tech business owner claims to have lost 20% of his body weight in six months, with his blood pressure and visceral fat both returning to healthy levels.

"My body is in as good a condition as it’s ever been," he explained. "I’ve got muscles in my forearm I never knew were there, I’ve lost fat and my muscles have come out. And my thighs look ridiculous."

He added: "I look in the mirror and think, 'F*** me, I look good' these days."

'My body is in as good a condition as it’s ever been' (Liubomyr Vorona/Getty)

For James, the impact Wegovy had on his sex life was remarkable. Some users of semaglutide report a drop in libido, as the drug can reduce dopamine release across a range of activities like sex, drinking, eating or smoking.

But James admits that he's having 'better sex' than ever.

"If you have an impulsive drive for sex, it would affect that," he said. "But I have a normal sexual appetite, so actually it’s made me enjoy sex more because I’m not as self-conscious of my body and I’ve got more energy."

Meanwhile, he's also addressed the common fears that some GLP-1 drugs can cause penis shrinkage.

"If anything, my penis looks bigger, because you lose body fat around it and your overall mass gets smaller," James continued. "It’s like when you shave your bush and it makes it look bigger."

At around £160 to £260 per month, it isn't a cheap commitment, but James says the results have been worth every penny.

"I think it’s a tool, much like you can use anything as a tool," he concluded. "It’s impossible to succeed without training and working out and eating more healthily. Yes, I perhaps wanted a bit of a quick fix. But it hasn’t been a quick fix."