They say that everything's bigger in Texas, but thanks to Dr John Peck, it also is in Ohio. The urologist is apparently faced with the same issue multiple times every day, with disastisfied men coming to him and whipping it out to complain about their size...down there.

We've said it a million times, and we'll say it a million more, that size doesn't matter. Still, when we're bombarded with well-endowed men in porn videos, and locker room chat often focuses on the size of someone's member, it's not surprising that some people are more than a little self-conscious.

Whether it’s questions about 'Ozempic penis', or interactive maps showing which U.S. state has the biggest penises, peckers are never far from the news. There's also biohacker Bryan Johnson's apparent obsession with his 'Johnson', famously recording his son's erection data and trying to de-age his own penis.

This is where Dr Peck comes in, who, for the past 20 years, has been telling patients there's not much you can do because you get what you're born with.

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Speaking to the Daily Mail, Peck explained how he tried a controversial method for himself, having his penis injected with filler to see if it made a difference.

Dr Peck had to try the procedure before recommending it to his patients (mtreasure / Getty)

Explaining why he went under the needle, Peck said: "'My penis size was not a big issue, no pun intended. But I know for a lot of men, it is.

“Patients often ask whether I've had procedures myself, and I think it helps me understand whether I should recommend a surgery and what they'll go through."

Developed by Delaware-based surgeon Dr Stuart Diamond, the Diamond XL 360 increases penile girth as well as length. Some clinics already offer the ability to increase length, although it typically comes with an increased risk of complications.

Diamond XL 360 is said to keep the natural look of the penis, coming with a temporary four-month option or longer-lasting injections. Only taking 45 minutes and using a local anesthetic, the filler is injected into up to 40 points along the penis.

Prices range from $8,000 to $15,000, so it's not exactly cheap. Still, for those who come to Peck with worries about their manhood, it's proving a popular option. But what do you get for your money?

Diamond XL 360 is said to add one to two inches of girth, as well as an inch in length.

Although Peck declined to reveal his before and after lengths, he says he gained about half an inch in girth but nothing in length. Describing it as like having a 'new toy', Peck tells everyone about the procedure and has seen a noticeable difference in his trousers and the bedroom: "'The orgasms are the same, but there is, I don't know, something in the sensation, perhaps due to better contact.

"I do feel that my partner can tell a difference and has perhaps improved her sexual experience as well."

Alongside Peck being impressed, Diamond says it's a procedure that's 'growing' in popularity. Saying he's now seeing two to three patients a week instead of a month, he concluded: "These people are just unhappy for various reasons. I have a few who say they overheard their wives talking about the size of their penis.

“I had a guy yesterday who has a genetic condition that means he has a small penis. They're just from all over the gamut."

"It's their goal, it's what they want to achieve. I am just a shepherd on their path to satisfaction and gaining more confidence."

Well, if you've got the cash and feel like giving a boost to your pocket rocket, we say live and let live.