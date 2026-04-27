A sex scientist recently appeared on a podcast where she demonstrated a bizarre device that is purported to be able to lengthen a penis by up to 2cm.

Dr Rena Malik went on the Diary of a CEO podcast hosted by Steven Bartlett where she discussed sex questions people might be too nervous to ask themselves.

In the video description, which was published to YouTube, it detailed how Dr Malik, who is a urologist, pelvic surgeon, and sexual health expert, helps millions of people to better understand sexual health and taboo topics through science-based education and honesty.

During the chat, she broke down the methods people tend to use when attempting to enlarge their penis.

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She explained: “There are many ways that have been tried, discussed, attempted. So there’s definitely surgeries that you can get, but there’s not a lot of surgeons who do a lot of penile lengthening surgeries and they have lots of complications, like very high rates of complications because the penis is a very vascular organ, and the thing is that when you have the tiniest difference on your penis, you notice it, right?

“Like I have guys come to like the tiniest little thing on their penis and they're like, ‘Is this okay?’ Like this is new. And like luckily it's nothing, right? But I’m like, they notice it. You notice it when something's wrong. So imagine you have a surgery and now something changes, right? So it is really difficult to sort of replicate exactly a normal penis when you're lengthening it through surgery. So I don't recommend surgery for lengthening penis.

“There is a safer way and that has been shown to help and that's using a traction device.”

The expert helps millions of people to better understand sexual health and taboo topics (YouTube/@TheDiaryOfACEO)

Demonstrating how the device works, the doctor appeared to clamp the end of a fake penis into a contraption, which Bartlett said gave him ‘shivers’ to watch.

Dr Malik went on to explain: “You extend it with this 30 minutes twice a day for this particular device. They've actually done some research on this one. 30 minutes twice a day and there's like a whole protocol on their website and it does show improvements in length about two centimeters but it is a commitment to increasing length and to doing this process.”

Many people took to the comment section to share their own reactions with one user writing: “It is a difficult conversation for some people, especially if they have had abusive experiences. Doing great work both.”

And another said: “Some say traction device prices went up three times that night!”