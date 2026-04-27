You know what they say about those with big feet or big hands....That's right, big socks and big gloves. While there are many myths surrounding the size of a man's trouser snake out there, there's also plenty of research to back up or debunk those rumors thrown around the school locker room.

We previously covered a survey that showed which countries are apparently packing, while there's even one breaking it down by U.S. state – including the ones most likely to lie about their peckers.

You don't need reminding that it's not the size that matters, but the motion in the ocean. Still, some size queens (or kings) remain obsessed with the idea that bigger is better in the tallywhacker department.

In an interview with Steven Bartlett, 'sexpert' Dr Rena Malik bared all with some surprising science facts about the phallus.

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Revealing everything from how erectile dysfunction could be an early indicator of heart disease to how certain exercises can put the wowzers back in your trousers, Malik also explained why porn could be affecting our sex life, the phenomenon of Ozempic penis, the dangers of steroids, and more.

You might be surprised by which body part might suggest a bigger penis (Jordan Lye / Getty)

Just when you think biohacker Bryan Johnson is the master of members, along comes Malik to steal his crown.

Bartlett addressed the above myth that having big feet or big hands could be an indicator of a big penis, with Malik explaining: "So there's actually no evidence that big hands, big feet correlate to penis size."

She then pointed to a study in Japan that tied longer noses from the bridge down to the tip to bigger penises. As reported by the South China Morning Post, researchers at Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine used autopsy data from 124 men and measured various body parts when compared to "stretched penile length." Here, it was suggested that nose size is a reliable physical indicator of penis length.

Those with larger noses had an average penile length of around 5.3 inches, compared to those with smaller noses averaging about 4.1 inches.

The difference was apparently unrelated to height, weight, or age, leading to the implication that it's to do with developmental factors from before we're born. Discussing the findings, lead author Dr Hiroshi Ikegaya concluded: "The link between nose size and penile length suggests that male hormone exposure during fetal development may influence both traits.

"The prenatal environment may play a greater role than post-pubertal growth."

Elsewhere in her interview with Bartlett, Malik circled back to the idea of penis size mattering. She noted that research suggests more men would rather have a larger penis than to be taller, adding that it comes from kids discussing it at a young age.

She explained: "The reality is that many people feel what's called small penis anxiety. Even if they have a normal-sized penis, they feel consumed with how the size of their penis is."

Malik concluded that whereas we talk a lot about women having body confidence issues, it's not discussed as much among men. For the anxious, just remember that next time someone's having a d*ck swinging contest in the changing rooms, others are feeling just as insecure.