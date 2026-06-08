Billions of people eat rice every single day but a fascinating - and unsettling - new simulation has revealed just how the seemingly simple dish has a complex journey after you’ve eaten it.

In a YouTube video published by Inside Body Health, it sheds light on how each grain gets broken down by your digestive system.

According to the simulation, digestion starts far earlier than most people realize and, as soon as rice enters your mouth, your teeth begin crushing the grains into smaller pieces, increasing the surface area for digestion.

From there, a digestive enzyme called amylase immediately starts breaking down the starch contained in rice into simpler sugars.

That means your body has already begun processing the food before you’ve even swallowed it.

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The video explains: “The softened rice slides down your esophagus, a muscular tunnel that pushes it gently downward. It drops into your stomach.

“Powerful acids and churning muscles break it down even further, turning it into a thick mixture. The starch continues to unravel, preparing for its most important transformation. It goes into the small intestine. This is where everything changes.

The simulation was uploaded to YouTube (d3sign/Getty Images)

“Specialized enzymes finish breaking the starch into glucose, a simple sugar your body can actually use.”

However, the stomach is only part of the story as the simulation shows that the most important stage occurs when the partially digested rice enters the small intestine.

There, specialized enzymes complete the breakdown of starch molecules, converting them into glucose, a simple sugar that the body can absorb and use for energy.

The video continues: “Within minutes, your blood sugar begins to rise. That glucose travels through your body, fueling your brain so you can think, powering your muscles so you can move and giving your cells the energy to survive.

Your body begins processing the food before you’ve even swallowed it (Daniel Lozano Gonzalez/Getty Images)

“What’s left behind moves into the large intestine. Water is absorbed, waste is compacted, and the final remnants are prepared to leave your body. The next time you take a bite, that entire journey begins again.”

Many people took to the YouTube comment section to share their own reactions to the clip, with one user writing: “It’s a good thing that what goes on inside the body is not visible.”

Another said: “If that's just from white rice then imagine the benefits of brown rice.”

And a third person joked: “Huge respect to the camera man traveled with rice inside the human body.”