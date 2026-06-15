An unsettling simulation has shed light on what actually happens to your body when you die.

In the clip, which was published to YouTube by The Infographics Show channel, it details what happens after your heart stops beating and there is no longer any electrical activity in your brain.

According to the simulation, once you’re dead, things can get quite undignified as ‘once you’re definitely no longer with us, your muscles relax’.

This includes your sphincter, meaning that ‘triple Whopper and large fires you had for lunch will spill out of you - the gas you have in you may also leak out and cause a stink. The same goes for the pee you’ve got in your bladder, so dying not surprisingly is a bit of a messy affair’.

Advert

A simulation shares what happens to your body when you die (RubberBall Productions/Getty Images)

The video continued: “As the body gets rid of what is trapped inside, noises may be emitted from your mouth as air escapes.

“Nurses and people working close to dead bodies have regularly reported hearing very alive-sounding moans and groans coming from dead bodies. You may twitch, but this doesn’t mean there is life in you, these are just muscle contractions.”

Within two to six hours of death, your body will stiffen as its temperature continues to cool.

The clip went on to explain: “Cells break down without blood flow and this leads to bacteria growth, and that’s why you start to decompose. You may look like your hair or your nails have grown, but that isn’t the case.

“What is happening is that your skin is receding, giving the impression of growth. The skin will loosen, too, and blisters will appear on the body. The next stage is putrefaction, when bacteria and microorganisms start feasting on you.”

It added: “Left above ground, you’ll be a liquefied mess within about a month, feasted on by insects, maggots, plants, and animals. Underground, some experts say it might take 8-12 years before you are reduced to nothing but a skeleton.

“After around 50 years, even your bones will become part of the Earth.”

The video depicts death as being a 'messy affair' (YouTube/@TheInfographicsShow)

Many people took to the YouTube comment section to share their own reactions to the simulation, with one user writing: “The one thing that makes all humans equal, nobody makes it out alive.”

Another said: “Me: dead. Bacteria and earth worms: It's free real estate.”

A third commented: “What Happens When You Die? A lot happens when you die, they just don't involve you.”

And a fourth person added: “When you die, you go into spectator mode.”