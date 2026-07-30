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Science behind why eating starchy foods late at night can disrupt GLP-1 meds
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Science behind why eating starchy foods late at night can disrupt GLP-1 meds

Say goodbye to all those midnight sandwiches

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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