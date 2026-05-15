There are plenty of different food types that you should try and stay away from, yet one doctor has warned against the consumption of refined carbohydrates in particular as they could be 'destroying your heart'.

It's often challenging to stay on top of your diet when many people have to balance both time and money in a world where items on the unhealthy side of things often favor both.

Health experts have already cautioned people about the dangers of ultraprocessed foods, with some of the more popular lunch items dramatically increasing your risk of developing cancer later on in life.

Another category of food that you have to be wary of is refined carbohydrates, as these have an almost immediate impact on your body after digestion alongside frightening long term impacts if consumed in high amounts.

What are refined carbohydrates?

Refined carbohydrates – sometimes also referred to as 'simple' carbs – are the bad form of the common maconutrient, as they not only are heavy in sugars but also contain grains that have had their nutrients removed.

Advert

Refined carbohydrates are the 'bad' form, as they are high in sugar which triggers a surge of insulin to be released (Getty Stock)

While they can be digested quickly, consumption of refined carbs can lead to a number of unpleasant side effects in the short term while also putting your health at risk later on in life, and many doctors advise their patients to stay away wherever possible.

What foods are high in refined carbs?

Unfortunately refined carbs are incredibly common in the diets of most people, and related cravings can make it difficult to cut down if your eating habits are already heavily reliant on the ingredient.

The biggest culprits when it comes to refined carbs are products made using white flour, including pasta, bread, rice, and things like pizza. Alongside this, you'll find that a large number of processed and ultraprocessed foods are incredibly high in refined carbs, making their negative health impact even more substantial.

Pizza and other white flour-based items are unfortunately some of the biggest refined carb culprits (Getty Stock)

Sugar-heavy desserts and fizzy drinks have high levels of refined carbs, alongside sweetened breakfast cereals and yoghurts that you might be fooled into thinking are actually healthy.

What happens when you eat refined carbs?

Sugar immediately floods your blood stream in high levels after you consume any item with refined carbs, which as a consequence triggers insulin to be released throughout your body as a counteractive measure.

As a consequence, the large amount of insulin surging through your blood leaves you feeling hungrier than you usually would despite often consuming high-calorie foods, which then prompts you to overeat and gain weight as a result.

Higher levels of insulin throughout your blood can lead to obesity and heart issues later in life (Getty Stock)

The consumption high levels of refined carbs over a long period of time is regularly linked to worrying conditions like high blood pressure, intense mood swings, hyperactivity, and even heart disease.

You're also running the risk of insulin resistance – which can have an unexpected impact on parts of your body – alongside the development of type-2 diabetes.

As shared by LADbible, heart surgeon Dr Philip Ovadia has issued a specific warning for people who consume high levels of refined carbs in their diet, as he illustrates that it "drives insulin resistance, triggers chronic inflammation, and is slowly destroying your heart."

It might be difficult to cut refined carbs out of your diet entirely, but reducing the amount you consume as much as you possibly can is likely to have a transformative effect on your life and health in both the short and long term.