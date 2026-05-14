A YouTube video was published by The Infographics Show channel which explores the impact these types of substances can have on the human body.

In the clip, it explains that steroids are ‘synthetically created hormones that the adrenal glands in your body produce normally’, going on to detail how these hormones act as ‘chemical messengers that tell your cells which biological processes they should carry out’.

The video continues: “There are two very different stories when it comes to steroids. The first is one of hope. The other is one of overindulgence and addiction.”

It goes on to separate steroids into two categories, saying: “Corticosteroids are the steroids most often prescribed by doctors due to their anti-inflammatory properties.”

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However, the other more dangerous type of steroids are anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS), these ‘are the steroids that bodybuilders and athletes use to enhance their muscle strength and performance’.

According to the video, AAS steroids mimic testosterone and can dramatically increase muscle growth by boosting protein synthesis and triggering muscle cell division.

The simulation claims steroid users may see strength increases of ‘around 5 to 20%’, adding: “Using steroids increases your blood pressure and heart rate.”

People who take the substance can become prone to aggression and mood swings, commonly known as ‘roid rage’.

However, perhaps the most disturbing impact the steroids can have on the human body is organ damage.

The video states: “When you take steroids, it forces your liver to work overtime. People who abuse steroids never allow their liver to rest or recover, which leads to complications or liver failure later on.”

A simulation has lifted the lid on everything that happens to your body when you take steroids (YouTube/@TheInfographicsShow)

Many people have taken to the YouTube comment section to share their own reactions to the video, with one user writing: “That is very true AAS are definitely addictive.”

Another said: “Steroids are great in the medical field its kinda sad they get a name reputation for body building. Great for eczema, arthritis and many conditions but yh like anything drug wise it can be abused if a form has a benefit to someone.”

A third person commented: “Steroid can help you build muscle but at what cost?”

And a fourth added: “If you use the anabolic ones use them wisely. If you use them correctly you do not have ANY side effects and will be fine. It's all about making sure you don't take too much and you follow your PCT to get your hormones back to producing regular amounts after a cycle. Be smart out there with this stuff.”