Most people enjoy both a bath and a shower depending on the occasion, and while you might opt for one over the other for different reasons, there's actually a scientific explanation for why one is better than the other.

Showers are definitely the quicker and more convenient option and something that you'd do before work or school in the morning, yet relaxing in the tub after a long day is an experience that millions of people swear by and consider a non-negotiable in their lives.

There are definitely detractors for both sides though, as where some people don't like the pressure and heat of a powerful shower, others find the prospect of soaking away in a bath less appealing.

Debates have raged on for years on social media over which one is better, yet one scientist has finally provided a definitive answer that could change your washing habits going forward.

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To shower or not to shower — that is the question (Getty Stock)

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Dr Primrose Freestone at the University of Leicester outlined that showers are undeniably better for cleaning yourself and improving your hygiene compared to taking a bath, and it's for the reasons you might expect.

"When you have a bath the water is not changed so all you are doing is redistributing the bacteria living on you to different body sites," the microbiologist explained, and it certainly makes sense.

If you were covered in dirt and then got straight into the bath, all that would do would be to remain in the same water you're cleaning yourself with — so while bacteria is invisible, the same principle applies.

Showers, on the other hand, offer "a continuously changing stream of water which washes away potential germs," which Dr Freestone asserts can "clean skin more effectively than baths.

Baths don't circulate water so you end up sitting in oil and dirt from your body (Getty Stock)

"We shower to remove dirt, sweat, oil and odor-causing microorganisms – mostly bacteria – from our skin," the scientist continued. "This personal hygiene is important in maintaining general health and avoiding skin rashes and infection."

That's not to say you can now never have a bath – as it doesn't negate the enjoyment and relaxation you might gain from the lengthy soak – just don't expect it to garner the same results as a shower from a hygiene perspective.

People have even noticed a positive impact in their hair when switching from baths to showers, and this again relates to the process of rinsing away any dirt, oil, and hair products that you might be using to clean it.