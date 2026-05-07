NASA scientist who 'died three times' shares extraordinary revelation she came to each time

One oceanographer who has worked with NASA has shared the feeling she received after 'dying three times' across her life, and you might be shocked to discover that it was almost exactly the same each time despite being decades apart.

There have been numerous accounts of people seemingly being resurrected from the dead, as one man has survived being struck by lightning whereas another woman returned to life after being considered medically deceased for a staggering length of time.

Many of these individuals have shared the unexpected visions and feelings they were met with in that brief look into the 'afterlife', and one even claimed that she was able to see the future while she was dead for just under half a minute.

While the chances of surviving death are low enough as it is, one scientist can boast that she's powered through near-death experiences on three separate occasions, turning the grim reaper away when she was 2-years-old, 25, and then 52.

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As reported by the Daily Mail, 55-year-old Ingrid Honkala has had a remarkable life, having not only achieved success in her career by working with NASA, but also having brushed with death on a number of occasions.

Scientist Ingrid Honkala claims to have felt the exact same thing after 'dying three times' across her life (Instagram/ingridhonkala)

Honkala's experiences across three near-death incidents could help illuminate the wider understanding of how our body and mind feels the process of passing away, as each of her experiences offered similar results according to the oceanographer.

Describing the similarities between the three experiences, she recalls entering a state of calm where she was freed of any fear and effectively separated from her physical presence — something that has been repeated by many people who have escaped death at the final moments.

Honkala also recalled entering a state of 'pure awareness' where she was at peace with herself, saw light all around herself, and felt clarity within her mind.

The fact that she claims to have felt the exact same thing each time is in her eyes no coincidence, and points towards the extension of consciousness beyond the moment when the body fails — and perhaps even confirms in her eyes the notion of a human soul.

This was clear to her from a very early age, as at just 2-years-old she was freed of fear after falling into a tank of icy water in her own home.

"While I was struggling to get out of this tank, to breathe, suddenly in just a blink I went from complete terror to absolute peace," Honkala explained when recalling the incident in an interview with Coming Home.

"I didn't know what happened. I didn't know why I didn't have to escape out of the tank anymore. I didn't need to breathe, I didn't need to go anywhere," she continued.

"It was just peace, serenity, quiet, calmness [...] The moment I went into peace. Absolute silence."