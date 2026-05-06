A new study has revealed a bizarre reason that GLP-1 treatment is changing the way people use their smartphones.

This comes after the injections have taken the weight loss industry by storm, with over 40 million Americans having used the drug, according to RAND.

Plenty of celebrities have jumped on the bandwagon with the likes of Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey and Kelly Clarkson openly admitting to taking these types of medication.

And with so many people now taking the drug as a way to lose weight, many users have reported various side effects they are experiencing.

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While some are to be expected, such as nausea and loss of appetite, others are more surprising.

Findings from ZAVA indicate that some users have noticed a change in the way they use social media after taking up the weight loss jab.

While some side effects are to be expected, others are more surprising (Fiordaliso/Getty Images)

The analysis consisted of over half a million patients who detailed how the medication has been reshaping their behaviors.

Surprisingly, 8.4% of those involved reported being less inclined to doomscroll on their phone, stating that they now use social media less than they did before.

Other habit changes include 63% craving alcohol less, 41% not impulse spending as much and 24% reporting a reduced desire for nicotine.

However, this isn’t all coincidence, as one expert has outlined that there could be a link between GLP-1 drugs and a reduction in reward-seeking behavior.

Other wider behavioural and emotional changes that were reported on in the study include things like reduced anxiety, improved mood or wellbeing, and increased motivation for organization and self-care.

The study also noted that users exhibited less compulsive behaviors, such as skin picking and hair pulling.

GLP-1 treatment is changing the way people use their smartphones (Tatsiana Volkava/Getty Images)

Dr Crystal Wyllie, who is a clinical lead at ZAVA, explained: “These findings suggest GLP-1 medications may influence broader reward-seeking behaviors beyond just eating.

“We’re seeing signals that users feel less driven towards certain habits like drinking, impulsive spending or even excessive social media use. However, these effects vary significantly between individuals and more research is needed to fully understand why.”

David Meinertz, who is the ZAVA Co-Founder and CEO, added: “As someone who’s navigated healthcare both as a patient and a platform provider, I know how much access matters. This report shows that despite being privately funded, GLP-1 treatments are reaching the communities with the highest need - with effects that go far beyond the scales. These findings show we’re making real progress.”