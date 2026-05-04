If you struggle with your sleep then you could be in luck because a doctor has revealed a simple pre-bed habit that has the potential to seriously improve your sleep.

Not getting the right amount of sleep doesn’t just make you groggy in the morning, it has the risk of impacting almost every aspect of your life.

This includes things like your ability to concrete and make rational decisions all the way to your blood pressure.

One health expert is now raising the alarm on a simple habit you can take up to make sure you’re getting enough sleep at night.

On Instagram, Dr Amir Khan explained: “Sometimes just some simple steps can improve our sleep quantity and quality - and if you’re struggling with sleep try doing these things for two to four weeks as they can take that long to take effect.”

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He continued: “Sleep hygiene refers to healthy sleeping habits, and good sleep is crucial to your mental and physical health. Now, if you don’t sleep well, try doing the following steps to see if we can improve it.”

One important step is to ‘keep a consistent sleep schedule’ by trying to go to sleep and wake up around the same time every day, even on the weekend.

Dr Khan advised: “This reinforces your body's internal sleep clock, and aim for seven to eight hours of sleep each night.”

His next piece of advice was just a nice way to make your bedtime more enjoyable.

Dr Khan's advice is to try improving your sleep hygiene (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“Create a relaxing bedtime routine,” he also said. “This helps you unwind and get ready for sleep. Thirty to 60 minutes before bed, take a warm bath or shower, do some gentle stretches or meditation, read a book, but not on an electronic device.”

Dr Khan also pointed out that plenty of people simply make the wrong decisions for their mental state in the lead up to their bedtime. Saving that deep chat until tomorrow can help you nod off sooner.

He said: “Remember, avoid emotional or stressful conversations or any talk about work in the lead up to sleep. Stress is one of the most common reasons people lie awake at night.”

Of course, Dr Khan also recommended that you take a break from screens before heading off to sleep, with numerous studies establishing that the blue light from phones and TV screens can mess with your circadian rhythm - making shut-eye even harder to reach.