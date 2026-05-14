Scientists are developing daily weight loss pill that means you're seven-times more likely to keep weight off

There's a good reason why weight loss drugs have taken over the world, as while we still know little about their long term effects, the short term impact for many is impossible to deny.

Statistics have observed a noticeable drop in obesity across the United States in the years since medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro started being used as weight loss solutions, and things are only becoming more accessible as production ramps up and prices decrease.

These medications, also referred to as GLP-1 injections, work by suppressing your hunger so that you eat less over time and many on social media have shared quite how transformative they can be for people struggling to lose weight and improve their health through more 'traditional' methods.

They do come with a lot of rather unusual side effects, including ones that affect your bowel movements and potentially even give you bad breath, but one of the biggest complications only arrives once you start weaning yourself off the medication.

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Weight loss jabs have risen in popularity, but they could soon be replaced by pills (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

While drugs like Ozempic are great at helping you lose weight quickly, some people find that they put it back on just as fast after they're done with the treatment, showing that it's not necessarily a long-term solution if you don't change your habits to suit a 'healthier' lifestyle.

This could soon change, however, as a new pill being developed by scientists at Eli Lilly – the manufacturer of Mounjaro – claims that it's around seven times more effective than injections when it comes to preventing post-treatment weight regain.

One particular study conducted by the European Congress on Obesity has revealed this claim, as participants in the trial managed to keep up to 80 per cent of their lost weight off by switching from jabs to pills.

Pills developed by Eli Lilly could prove to be far more effective than traditional weight loss jabs (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

This treatment is currently being tested on humans with promising results so far, and some have even reported experiencing zero side effects with all the benefits that you'd typically associate with the treatment.

As reported by the Sun, Sharon Vickers – one South Carolina resident who has been trying out the pills – has recounted the success she has experienced after taking the drug.

"I have no side effects, I workout every day, and have loads of energy — I have lost 2lbs so far," she indicated, having taken the pills after a gastric sleeve surgery.

"Since starting the pills, I have been so blessed. It has completely cut out all the food noise for me. I am just not thinking about food anymore. If the price is still affordable and the food noise comes back, I might decide to keep taking the pulls to maintain my weight," she added.