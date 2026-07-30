Experts reveal ideal number of daily coffees to drink based on your age

If you have ever wondered if you’re having too much caffeine then look no further because scientists have worked out just how many coffees you should be having depending on how old you are.

This comes after a study in the UK, as reported by the Daily Mail, uncovered that people aged 37 and over who drank five or more cups of coffee each day actually had a lower risk of liver cancer compared with people who don’t drink coffee.

Meanwhile, in another study, people over the age of 40 who drink two or more cups a day had a lower risk of being diagnosed with dementia.

Studies show the health benefits of drinking coffee daily ( Afriandi/Getty Images)

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Speaking to the Daily, Alex Manos, who is the health and performance director of Exhale Coffee, explained the science behind it, saying: “Polyphenols protect your brain by passing through the blood-brain barrier to reduce neuroinflammation, stimulate the growth of new neurons, and optimize blood flow.

“Lifestyle practices should be viewed as long-term interventions. The biological imbalances that lead to dementia can start more than two decades before a diagnosis.”

In one study, which was published in PubMed Central, it looked into the links between coffee and the reduction of liver disease.

The paper read: “Consumption of coffee has been shown to benefit health in general, and liver health in particular. This article reviews the effects of coffee intake on development and progression of liver disease due to various causes. We also describe the putative mechanisms by which coffee exerts the protective effect. The clinical evidence of benefit of coffee consumption in Hepatitis B and C, as well as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and alcoholic liver disease, has also been presented.

It turns out that coffee can help protect your body against certain diseases (Oleg Breslavtsev/Getty Images)

“Coffee consumption is associated with improvement in liver enzymes (ALT, AST, and GGTP), especially in individuals with risk for liver disease. Coffee intake more than two cups per day in patients with preexisting liver disease has been shown to be associated with lower incidence of fibrosis and cirrhosis, lower hepatocellular carcinoma rates, as well as decreased mortality.”

The team of experts found that having two cups of coffee a day can protect ‘against progression of almost all forms of liver disease’.

The study added: “The incidence of advanced fibrosis and cirrhosis is lower among coffee drinkers. The risk of hepatocellular carcinoma also is lower in coffee drinkers compared to the noncoffee consuming population.”