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The White House shares report that suggests COVID-19 was artificially created from lab incident and not nature
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The White House shares report that suggests COVID-19 was artificially created from lab incident and not nature

The report comes as Anthony Fauci pleads the Fifth Amendment at a Senate hearing into COVID-19

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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