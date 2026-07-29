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Weight-loss jabs linked to new 'life-changing' side effect that could only impact women
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Weight-loss jabs linked to new 'life-changing' side effect that could only impact women

Those with Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) need to be especially aware

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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