GLP-1 receptor drugs have taken the weight loss industry by storm in recent years, with many celebrities publicly praising the medication for helping them combat obesity.

However, some Wegovy and Ozempic users have revealed a frightening ‘dark side’ of the popular weight loss drugs.

While the medication was originally designed as a form of treatment for Type 2 diabetes, it has since bloomed in popularity after it was found out that weight loss is a significant side effect.

While other side effects of the drug have been publicized, one man shared his devastating experience.

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Former truck driver Todd Engel is a 63-year-old grandfather from Maryland who was left legally blind after he developed a rare condition known as non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) in both eyes.

Engel had started taking Ozempic in the spring of 2023 for as treatment for his Type 2 diabetes and lost vision in his right eye on New Year’s Eve.

Just 10 months later, he lost sight in his left eye in October 2024.

Speaking to LADbible, Todd said: “The worst part is that I can no longer see my beautiful wife’s face again -- or the faces of my grandchildren. Had I known it could lead to sudden and permanent blindness, I never would have taken this drug.”

HIs attorney Jonathan Orent added: “Irreversible blindness is not side effect. It’s a life altering injury.”

Todd Engel is now permanently blind (Nick Hennen/Motley Rice)

In an interview with The Independent, his wife Shelley added: “It’s heartbreaking when our little grandkids have to take his hand and lead him around.

“He can't drive and he can't work, which is major, he can't play ball. It breaks my heart, but my life has changed. Our whole family's life, everything has changed completely. He can't play with our grandkids. Everything in our house has been rearranged and organized.”

Todd isn't the only one suing Novo Nordisk, as Diane Wirth also taking legal action after suffering NAION in her right eye, something which forced her to retire after more than 30 years as a nurse.

She said: “If someone would have told me there was a chance that a drug I was taking could make me blind, I would never, ever, have taken the first shot."

Meanwhile, Tracy Ettinghoff has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after his wife Marsha passed away six months after starting Ozempic, having fallen gravely ill while on holiday.

In 2024, Marsha decided to try and lose weight to fit into a 'beautiful dress' for their son's wedding.

“She didn't have any symptoms until a week before she died,” Ettinghoff told The Independent. “She started throwing up, and one week later she was dead.”

He went on to say that he 'didn't think that she needed it, but she wanted to be on it', adding the weekly shots didn't appear to make much difference to her weight loss, but she continued to take them without experiencing any adverse side effects.

“We believe that Mrs. Ettinghoff’s premature death was substantially caused by her use of GLP-1s and the adverse reactions associated with them,” his attorney Jonathan Orent of Motley Rice added. “We believe that sufficient warnings would have prevented this tragic death from ever happening.”

Marsha Ettinghoff fell gravely ill while on holiday before passing away (Motley Rice)

Novo Nordisk's response

Speaking to LADbible, a Novo Nordisk spokesperson said: “Patient safety is our top priority, and we take any reports about adverse events from the use of our medicines very seriously. We work closely with authorities and regulatory bodies from around the world to continuously monitor the safety profile of our products.

“The EU SmPC and patient leaflets for Wegovy®▼, Ozempic® (semaglutide injection) and Rybelsus® (semaglutide tablets) have been updated to include "Non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION)" and under section 4.4 'Special warnings and precautions for use' and as an adverse drug reaction in section 4.8 'Undesirable effects' (frequency: very rare, meaning it may effect up to 1 in 10,000 people taking semaglutide).

“Based on the totality of evidence we concluded that the data did not suggest a reasonable possibility of a causal relationship between semaglutide and NAION and Novo Nordisk believes that the benefit-risk profile of semaglutide remains favorable.

“We recommend that any patients experiencing side effects while taking our medicines report them to their healthcare provider and in the UK, use the MHRA Yellow Card scheme: https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/.”

What are the side effects of Ozempic?

According to Ozempic.com, the most common side effects of taking Ozempic are:









Nausea

Diarrhoea

Abdominal pain

Constipation

Vomiting

What are the side effects of Wegovy?

Wegovy.com lists the following as potential side effects, which also include vomiting, nausea, and diarrhoea, as well as:





Headache

Dizziness

Fatigue

Heartburn

The website goes on to say: "Tell your healthcare professional if you have any side effects that bother you or do not go away."