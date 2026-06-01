There are plenty of known side effects currently associated with weight loss drugs, yet one of the most dangerous often goes under the radar — with one medical expert offering a warning for people currently taking the jabs.

It's safe to say that Ozempic and other similar weight loss treatments are firmly here to stay, as they have allowed people to transform their appearance and health at a speed that previously seemed impossible.

Results have been seen in celebrities and on social media alike, with many sharing their life-changing weight loss over just a matter of months after starting GLP-1 treatments.

While the good is certainly well spoken about, many are also keen to discuss the 'bad' which often involves the numerous side effects typically associated with the drugs.

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You're almost bound to experience nausea and people often report bouts of diarrhea or constipation, yet there are also several side effects on the more bizarre side of things.

Many of the side effects for Ozempic and other weight loss drugs are known, yet some remain relatively hidden (Getty Stock)

Everything from bad breath to alarmingly saggy skin have been discussed by people taking the treatments, but now one health expert has revealed a concerning trend that appears to be going under the radar.

As reported by UNILAD, a new study conducted by the Cleveland Clinic has identified nutrient deficiency as a common side effect within GLP-1 patients, outlining that just under 1 in every 5 people taking the drugs developed it within a year.

Roughly 60 per cent of the 480,000 total participants were also not getting enough calcium or iron within their diets, and that could come as a result of the very thing that these drugs are aiming to do.

Studies have observed that an alarming number of GLP-1 users are nutrient deficient while taking the drugs (Getty Stock)

Unless you're actively tracking your diet and nutritional intake, the reduced desire to eat while on drugs like Ozempic can cause you to miss out on vital benefits to your body, leaving you at risk in the short- and long-term.

Part of the issue also stems from the reality that a large number of GLP-1 users are unlikely to have had a nutritious or healthy diet beforehand, and obesity expert Professor Giles Yeo at Cambridge University indicates that the reduction of food often transforms this into just "less of a not so great diet."

Diarrhea can also expel valuable nutrients from your body, contributing even more to the issues overall, and if you're not actively paying attention to what you're eating it is an issue that can easily remain hidden or hard to spot, leaving you in a worst position with your health despite the more visible impact of weight loss.