It's hard to deny the short-term impact that weight loss drugs have caused, as millions across the world have been able to lose weight at a rapid pace thanks to the GLP-1 jabs.

Both celebrities and regular people have been able to benefit from the transformative effects of medication like Ozempic, and there might even be a solution in the very near future that would make the process more convenient and less expensive.

While extended use has unearthed a number of side effects – with some proving to be rather absurd – one thing that medical experts remain concerned about is the long-term consequences of using the drugs, especially as some claim that you'll never be able to stop taking them once you start.

This primarily relates to the limited evidence and long-term testing we have for GLP-1 medication, owing to its recent introduction on the market, and two recent tragic cases haven't help shake the feeling of danger for some.

As reported by the BBC, the deaths of two individuals – one in their 60s and one in their 40s – has been reported to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in Northern Ireland, with a suspicion that they were related to the use of weight loss injections.

New data has revealed two deaths that could be potentially related to weight loss drugs (Getty Stock)

The data was released as part of a Freedom of Information request, and over 500 suspected adverse reactions to GLP-1 drugs were revealed alongside the two alleged deaths.

One of the individuals that had passed away was taking Mounjaro, which contains the drug tirzepatide, with the other taking semaglutide under an unspecified brand, which could relate to Wegovy, Ozempic, or Rybelsus.

Although it doesn't appear as if the cause of the two deaths has been revealed, there were six cases of acute pancreatitis reported within the data across a two-year period, which can prove to be fatal and is often linked to gallstones.

These deaths could be coincidental or unrelated, but some have continued to express concerns about the long-term dangers of GLP-1 injections (Getty Stock)

One thing to take into consideration is that the MHRA has affirmed that these reports of death don't "necessarily mean it has been caused by the medicine, only that the reporter had a suspicion it may have," adding that "underlying or concurrent illnesses may be responsible, or the events could be coincidental."

Many doctors are still cautious surrounding the long-term effects of GLP-1 drugs, however, with Joanne McMullan – owner of a weight loss clinic that provides injections – noting:

"I am concerned about the longer-term side effects because we don't yet have any data on people using them for many years."

Despite this, she believes that the benefits its provides could outweigh current concern though, illustrating that "for the people we are seeing who can now do a bit of exercise, they can walk, they feel they are getting their life back — at the moment, it does seem to be worth it for them."