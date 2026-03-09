Doctors issue warning to Vitamin D takers after man is admitted to hospital

Doctors are issuing a major warning to all people who take Vitamin D supplements after a man was admitted to hospital.

Many people combat the winter blues by taking Vitamin D as it can be a hugely beneficial supplement.

First off, the vitamin aids with the growth and development of bones and teeth and has also been found to reduce the risk of certain diseases.

Studies that have been done have found that Vitamin D can reduce the risk of multiple sclerosis as well as decrease the chance of heart disease and reduce the likelihood of severe illness.

It's also been noted that the vitamin can support immune health, with those who have a lower than adequate level of Vitamin D being potentially more at risk of infection and autoimmune diseases.

However, as always, too much of a good thing can turn out bad as experts are now warning that there are potentially severe risks of overdosing on Vitamin D.

In a BMJ Case Report, one man needed hospital admission for his excessive vitamin D intake.

The man, reported as middle-aged, was referred to hospital after he began suffering from vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, leg cramps, tinnitus, dry mouth, increased thirst, diarrhoea and weight loss.

The concerning symptoms had been ongoing for three months, but began around four weeks after he started taking increased vitamin D supplements.

He already had existing health issues, including 'tuberculosis, an inner ear tumour (left vestibular schwannoma), which had resulted in deafness in that ear, a build-up of fluid in the brain (hydrocephalus), bacterial meningitis, and chronic sinusitis'.

The report explains how doctors discovered he had been taking more than 20 supplements every day.

These were: vitamin D 150,000 IU; vitamin K2 100 mg; vitamin C; vitamin B9; vitamin B2; vitamin B6, omega-3 2000 mg twice daily as well as other supplements.

Although the man had stopped his vitamin regime when his symptoms started, he was still suffering and decided to visit the doctor.

Blood tests revealed high levels of calcium and a vitamin D level seven times the sufficient level required.

Kidney function tests also revealed acute kidney injury, meanwhile scans ruled out any serious conditions such as cancer.

“Globally, there is a growing trend of hypervitaminosis D, a clinical condition characterised by elevated serum vitamin D3 levels,” write authors.

“Given its slow turnover (half-life of approximately 2 months), during which vitamin D toxicity develops, symptoms can last for several weeks.

“This case report further highlights the potential toxicity of supplements that are largely considered safe until taken in unsafe amounts or in unsafe combinations.”

The man ended up staying in hospital for eight days, but even two months after discharge, his vitamin D levels were still abnormally high.

The report warns that symptoms of hypervitaminosis D can include: drowsiness; confusion; apathy; psychosis; depression; stupor; coma; anorexia; abdominal pain; vomiting; constipation; peptic ulcers; pancreatitis; high blood pressure; abnormal heart rhythm and kidney issues.