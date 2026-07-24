As biohackers undergo extreme experiments in a bid to prolong their life, experts have uncovered the absolute maximum number of years that humans can live.

This comes as the likes of Bryan Johnson spend millions of dollars each year on radical treatments in an attempt to live forever.

However, it turns out that one of the key factors surrounding aging could actually be down to random mutations which build up within our DNA.

This is according to a team of scientists working at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Russia, who have discovered that, despite any efforts to combat age, ‘somatic mutations’ could still play an important role in growing old.

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As reported by the Daily Mail, lead author Dr Dmitrii Kriukov said: “What would be the lifespan of a human who has overcome all aging mechanisms except somatic mutations?

Science cannot stop the mutation of DNA in the aging process (Iuliia Burmistrova/Getty Images)

“We built a model of human aging driven solely by somatic mutations. Our model estimates how this process alone affects lifespan by slowly depleting cells across tissues.”

Dr Kriukov continued: “It’s not a verdict of inevitability but it does highlight that somatic mutations, while surprisingly weak as a standalone ageing driver, may become critical when combined with other mechanisms.”

According to the study, the scientists believe that if all ailments apart from the mutations could be treated then humans could potentially live from 146 to a whopping 194 years old.

This might come as a blow to Johnson, who is on a lifelong campaign to never die but it could indicate that he might be on track to living a very long life.

The venture capitalist is known for his extreme methods in combating age and recently went a step further as he shared on social media that he had ‘just cloned’ himself.

Biohackers go to extreme lengths to prolong their lives (X/@bryan_johnson)

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Johnson wrote: “This may be scary to some people…a dystopian future. But, for others, they will see it as the inevitable future of health.”

According to Johnson, ‘baby-bryan lives in a petri dish for now’ and will be able to help him test therapies on the clone, grow organs for transplantation, develop new treatments, inject young cells, and ‘become my own blood boy’.

So, what is the science behind the bizarre experiment? The biohacker detailed how there are clinical trials already underway for this type of tech which could ‘restore dopamine neurons for Parkinson's, heart health and eyesight’.

Johnson explained in order to ‘clone himself’, he had blood drawn and cells extracted, yamanaka factors applied, his epigenetic age reset before restoring them to an embryonic-like state.