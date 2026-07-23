Dr. Phil has made a wild claim about the government's UFO secrets, arguing that we're witnessing a government 'cover up' as many people have been disappointed by the alien disclosures released so far.

Speaking to NewsNation, Phil McGraw – best known as television personality Dr. Phil – alleged that the U.S. government sought out his advice in relation to the UFO files which have been trickling out over the past few months, as they believe that he could gauge the public's reaction.

Specifically, he was asked to scrutinize how the American populace would react to the discovery that humans are "somewhere different in the food chain" of the universe, suggesting that the alien information being hidden by the government is indeed significant, as per the Independent.

Dr. Phil has been a notable ally to U.S. President Donald Trump over the years, serving as part of the government's religious liberty committee, so it's not necessarily out of the question that he would be given prior access to something as potentially major as this despite his non-political background.

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Dr. Phil claims he's seen the UFO files and assessed their impact on the public (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Many have already called out the government for 'lacklustre' information released through the four pre-existing disclosures, as they have shown little more than military-style recordings of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) with no proof that there's any links to extraterrestrial life.

He clarified that he remains 'independent' from the government in his assessment of the files, however, suggesting even that there's a 'cover up' going on with President Trump being treated like a 'temp employee' by certain government agents.

"I think the reason they're giving me access to this is because they want me doing exactly what I'm doing," Dr. Phil speculated. "I have maintained independence in what I'm doing. They're not scripting me. They're not telling me what to say and not say."

Dr. Phil urges that he remains independent from the government in his assessment of a 'cover up' (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

He added that the potential 'cover up' "infuriates me," proclaiming: "How dare they do that? I don't think that's right and I think we deserve better."

That still doesn't necessarily explain why the most impactful information has yet to be released, however, as even with information supposedly being hidden from the president, Dr. Phil's comments suggest that there is something substantial to be shown off.

"I think it needs to be provided with context and I think that the American public is prepared to handle that," the talk show host continued. "I think we as a government need to be prepared to help those that have a difficult time with it."