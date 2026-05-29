Further videos of UFOs and UAPs have been declassified and released to the public by the White House in a follow-up drop of alien files, while the White House hijacks the 'Aliens.gov' website to share an unexpected message.

One of the biggest fulfilled requests of Donald Trump's second term as president is the continued release of previously classified alien documents held by America's secret service agencies.

There has been plenty of speculation over the years that the government and various politicians are hiding the 'truth' from people who believe that aliens exist, and this has only been backed by some powerful figures insisting that there really is extraterrestrial life out there.

People have finally been able to witness what's been kept under wraps thanks to the staggered release of files relating to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) — a term that can include UFOs but isn't strictly alien related.

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There was a drop several weeks ago that declassified the first batch of information, but this latest dump sees six PDF files, seven audio files, and 51 video files in total exposed for the public to analyse themselves, as per CBS News.

The Trump administration has released more previously classified files relating to UAPs (Getty Stock)

"Today, the Department of War is publishing the second release of declassified and historical Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) files as part of the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE)," a statement on the Department of War's website reads.

The message also notes that the Trump administration's UFO release page has received over one billion page views worldwide, which they claim "highlights the unprecedented levels of interest in both this topic and the Trump administration's historic transparency effort."

Video clips are where most of the action takes place, and all are from the perspective of military aircraft with grainy infrared footage making it challenging to actually discern what you're actually looking at.

There's no indication that any of the videos shown here actually have anything to do with aliens, leading enthusiasts to seek other sources of information and coming across an unexpectedly hijacked website.

Given the fact that the declassification was hosted on a UFO-related URL, people have now turned to the 'Aliens.gov' website to see if there's any more information there, only to be met by a message that highlights a different interpretation of the word.

"They walk among us" is the message you're met with when entering the website, as a slowly-emerging wall of text points towards a 'closely guarded secret' that aliens have been "walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives."

The website indicates that these so-called aliens have "lives seemingly normal human existences," noting an exception that "they do not belong here," revealing the true intention of this page.

The White House has hijacked the government's aliens website to target immigrants in America (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Instead of referring to the extraterrestrials that might come from outer space, this page indicates the number of immigrants – presumably deemed illegal – who currently reside in the United States, with 'illegal alien' a recognized legal term in the United States for undocumented individuals who have entered and remain in the country.

It continues to claim that "President Trump was the first to call out the real danger Aliens pose to every American family, every community, and the future of our nation," adding that "the truth is no longer out there. It is right here. Right now."

Mimicking UFO-tracking pages, the website also outlines a map of 'alien encounters' which aligns with ICE-related arrests across the country, with a number tracking these encounters ever-growing above.