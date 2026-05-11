The Trump administration has just released a collection of previously declassified documents relating to aliens and UFOs, and one particular account has left people convinced of a major cover-up.

While there has never been any concrete evidence of alien life present on Earth, many keen conspiracy theorists believe that everything that might have been discovered has since been hidden by some of the world's most powerful governments.

That's essentially the entire mythos behind places like Area 51, and it's easy for some to get caught up in alleged photographs and videos of extraterrestrial creatures across history.

Things start to feel a little more serious when major political figures start to speak out, however, and between Barack Obama claiming that aliens are 'real' and another member of congress revealing that he has been briefed on alien life, there's plenty for people to go on.

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Nothing still could have prepared people for the recent declassification of FBI documents regarding aliens, however, as the Trump administration alongside FBI director Kash Patel have opened a can of worms that had been kept secret for several decades now.

Declassified FBI documents from the 1960s point towards crashed UFOs where strange beings emerged in space suits (Getty Stock)

As reported by the Daily Mail, the files released last Friday, May 8, unveil the supposed existence of mysterious metallic crafts capable of achieving 'fantastic speeds' while hovering in silence, alongside accounts of wrecked UFOs containing unknown metals.By far the most illuminating claim found within the files relates to a supposed sighting of aliens though, as the alleged occupants of these crashed ships from space were spotted and recounted within classified testimonials.

"A few witnesses have reported seeing crewmen who had landed from the objects, who are described as three and a half to four feet tall," the document from the 1960s illustrates, "wearing what appear to be space suits and helmets."

It also highlights concerns that the FBI had relating to the potential for an 'overt' UFO landing in the near future, referencing pressure for a 'civilian controlled investigative agency' to tackle matters relating to UFOs and aliens.





Responding to the release of the files, Tennessee representative and vocal alien advocate Tim Burchett has praised President Donald Trump on X, suggesting that even bigger things might be revealed in the near future.

"Remember the Feds told us these files didn't exist and [Donald Trump] stood up to the deep state," Burchett claimed in his now-viral post. "The 1st drop will be big but in comparison to what is coming they will be a drop in the bucket. I would say 'Holy Crap' is coming."

It appears as if we've only just scratched the surface of what's yet to be revealed then, so all extraterrestrial enthusiasts should definitely keep their eyes peeled for further declassifications as who knows what will be revealed.