Harvard scientist predicts when aliens could be discovered on Earth and it's sooner than you'd think

One of the biggest names in the alien world has issued a bold new prediction, as a notorious Harvard scientist has outlined a timeline for when alien life will be discovered on Earth — and it's earlier than you think.

People have been speculating about the existence of alien life for an incredibly long time, as signs point back to even ancient Egypt who attempted to communicate with cosmic forces.

Conspiracies surrounding extraterrestrials have really take off within the last century though, especially as humans have branched out into space through manned spacecraft travel and long-distance recon missions, with many convinced that there's life out there waiting to be found.

Often this takes the form of fascinating discoveries at first that are eventually unveiled as a hoax, yet many prominent names still believe that contact will arrive at some point, including figures like Joe Rogan who frequently engages in alien conversations on his leading podcast.

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One name that's notorious within the alien community – and the science world at large – is Avi Loeb, who has coincidentally been a guest on Rogan's show a number of times to discuss his theories.

Harvard professor Avi Loeb is one of the most prominent believers of alien life (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

The Harvard professor has gained particular notoriety in the past year after he repeatedly expressed his fears surrounding the mysterious space object known as 3I/ATLAS, believing that it was an 'alien mothership' capable of attacking and invading Earth.

However, his most recent theory could be the biggest yet, as he has proposed an unexpected timeline for when aliens will be either found or revealed on our home planet.

As shared by Supercar Blondie, Loeb wagered that an alien visitation will occur before December 31, 2030 — giving humans just over four years to prepare for what could be the biggest even in history.

This prediction takes form as a between between Loeb and Skeptics Society founder Michael B. Shermer, recorded and shared on Long Bets, and there's a cash prize for the winning party.

The terms of the wager are as follows:

"Discovery or disclosure of alien visitation to Earth in the form of UFOs, UAPs, or any other technological artifact or alien biological form, as confirmed by major scientific institutions and government agencies, will not happen by December 31, 2030."

The wager hinges on alien life revealing itself to Earth by the end of 2030 (Getty Stock)

It's quite clear in the parameters needed, but one area that could potentially trip up Loeb is the requirement of an acknowledgement from both major scientific institutions and government agencies, especially as many alien believers are convinced that global powers are 'hiding the truth' from people.

"It is better to be an optimist because life is sometimes a self-fulfilling prophecy," Loeb justified in his argument for taking up the bet. "This is why I am engaged in the search with the hope that we will find a partner on our blind date with interstellar objects."

While there is a $1,000 cash prize at stake for whoever wins the bet, both parties have agreed to donate the full sum to the Galileo Project Foundation regardless of the outcome.