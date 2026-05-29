The White House left many people shocked online after it launched an official ‘Aliens’ website.

The official account for the White House revealed the new endeavor on X, formerly Twitter, with a shocking four word statement, just weeks after President Donald Trump suggested that there could be some ‘very interesting’ newly uncovered UFO files might soon be made available to the public.

During a press briefing earlier this month, the US leader said: “We’re going to be releasing a lot of things that we haven’t. I think some of it’s going to be very interesting to people.”

And it seems the president isn’t slowing down with his interest in aliens as the social media account for the White House wrote: “They walk among us.”

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Along with this, a link was shared to the new government page pertaining to extraterrestrials.

On the page, it reads: “For 60 years, the U.S. government has kept a closely guarded secret. Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives. They've shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences. With one exception — they do not belong here.

“Millions arrived under the cover of darkness and embedded themselves directly into our society. Countless presidents, congressmen, and senior officials knew exactly what was happening. Instead of protecting American citizens, they chose to cover it up and even accelerate the invasion. Until one man finally had the courage to tell the truth.

“Bold. Unapologetic. Unafraid. President Trump was the first to call out the real danger Aliens pose to every American family, every community, and the future of our nation.

“The truth is no longer out there. It is right here. Right now.”

However, it appears the president is not referring to green men in spaceships, and instead could be having a jab at immigration, leaving many users furious.

The White House left many people shocked online after it launched an official ‘Aliens’ website (X/@WhiteHouse)

The post prompted many people to take to the X comment section to share their own reactions, with one user writing: “You're all f***ing assholes who dehumanize immigrants and use the UAP issue to push fascist garbage. You're a letdown and history will remember how shitty you all are.”

And another person added: “The fact that this came from an official White House account should terrify everyone. A government portraying human beings as alien invaders is not a joke. It is the last warning sign.”