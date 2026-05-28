Relations between the United States' main two political parties have become increasingly strained over the last decade, but Donald Trump's reelection as president last year only appeared to turn up the heat.

It was seemingly a natural consequence of social media's increased hostility, with the words of the year for 2025 indicating quite how much of the internet is dominated by inimical behavior.

You might not necessarily have expected this to extend to official political accounts, however, yet a recent brutal five-word insult from the Democrats' profile on X shatters that notion.

Some on the blue side might argue that the Republicans started it in the first place – especially after Trump and many of his key staffers have shared wild accusations, insults, and even AI generated videos of planes dumping excrement on protesters across social media.

Advert

A recent 'roast' by the Democrats has shocked even seasoned social media users though, as the party took aim at one particular senior White House staffer.

The official Democrat account on X has fired a brutal insult towards a prominent White House staffer (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

It all started with a photo of James Talarico, who was recently picked to be the Democrat nominee for an incredibly consequential Senate race in Texas, as per the Independent.

The image of Talarico in question saw him stood in front of the state's flag, with the caption: "Fired up. Ready to go. It's time to take back Texas."

White House Deputy Chief of Staff – and incredibly controversial figure – Stephen Miller took this as an opportunity to launch an offensive, quoting the original image and writing:

"The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate."

Talarico is not transgender, and while Sarah McBride did make history by becoming the first trans representative after winning Delaware's at-large congressional district last year, there remains no active or past openly transgender senators in the United States.

It appears as if the Democrats rightfully didn't find the supposed 'humor' in Miller's remark, launching an rebuttal of their own in a brutal five-word insult, declaring:

"Shut up you ugly f***."

shut up you ugly fuck — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 27, 2026

This reply has garnered significantly more engagement than Miller's original quote, earning 26.4 million views compared to Miller's 7.7 million, alongside 257,000 likes compared to just 46,000 on Miller's post.

While some have criticised the party for sharing explicit language, others have appreciated the insult and pleaded for the Democrats to not delete this post due to backlash.

"Banger, don't delete," wrote one reply, whereas another said to the account's admin: "Whoever you are, I hope you get a raise."