One of YouTube's biggest creators has announced his decision to stop vlogging his life, as PewDiePie reveals the motivation behind the shocking announcement in a new video.

While his YouTube throne might now be possessed by Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg was for a long time the undisputed king of the social media platform before deciding to step back slightly.

Known initially for his gaming-focused content, PewDiePie has since transitioned into vlogs alongside commentary style videos, with the legendary creator documentary much of his family's life since moving to Japan over four years ago.

That's now changing though, as reported by Dexerto, with PewDiePie making a surprise announcement in a recent video that he's decided to stop vlogging altogether.

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The video – simply titled 'Ending the vlogs.' – sees Kjellberg indicate that his son is at the heart of this major decision, as he has become too big a part of his content and wants to now keep him offline.

"Now he's 3 years old," PewDiePie explained, "and we feel like it's a good time to end the vlogs. If he wants to be a part of it, that should be his choice later."

There has been plenty of discussion and controversy surrounding the concept of family vlogs, with many viewers objecting to the nature of parents creating content when their children aren't able to provide their consent.

Former child stars have launched lawsuits against adults claiming that they were subject to abuse, and others have completely cut themselves off from their parents after being made to create videos and financially support their family across their childhood years.

Of course, there's no indication that PewDiePie's vlogs involved any form of exploitation whatsoever, but his decision to take his son offline clearly relates to the uncomfortable nature of sharing a child's life before they're old enough to approve.

PewDiePie wants to keep his son's life private, and will only show him online again once he's old enough to make the decision himself (Instagram/PewDiePie)

He has thanked his viewers for their support, indicating that it was the primary reason why they continued the vlogs for so long, yet they are now coming to an indefinite end with no sign they'll be picked up again in the future.

"Björn deserves a normal childhood," wrote one commenter in support of Kjellberg's decision, adding that they are "so happy for you and your family."

Another added that "ending the vlogs to protect Björn's privacy and choice is the most PewDiePie thing ever. A legendary YouTuber and an even better father. Respect."