The popular YouTuber is known for his educational videos on topics such as science, geography, technology and history.

Tom Scott’s videos have earned him over six million subscribers on YouTube, where he often documents visiting unusual places.

However, at the beginning of January 2024, he announced that he was ending his weekly videos after a decade on the platform.

He said: “On January 1st, 2014, I uploaded the first ‘Things You Might Not Know’ video. Once the initial rush of videos settled down, I aimed for one video a week, and while there have sometimes been guest videos and occasional blatant filler: to my own satisfaction, I never missed a week. But now, it’s time to stop.

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“I never got to space. I never got to the ocean depths. And I never got to fly off into the sunset, harnessed underneath a helicopter. I couldn’t find an excuse for that one.”

At the time, many fans took to the YouTube comment section to express their sadness about the change, with one fan writing: “Enjoy yourself Tom you have more than earned it, very few people will ever understand the monumental achievement that doing a video a week for 10years is but we have all enjoyed watching the results. See you soon.”

Another said: “If there's anyone that deserves to fly off into the YouTube sunset it's you Tom. Thanks for the last 10 years.”

A third person commented: “Well, you've cemented your place in Youtube history forever. Thanks, Tom, for everything.”

And a fourth added: “Didn’t expect to get emotional watching a grown man gleefully flying off into the sunset. Thanks for all you’ve done, and can’t wait to see what’s next for you.”

However, it seems that not all hope is lost as, just over two years later, Scott has announced he will be making a return, but this time to Nebula.

The streaming platform has announced a new series titled Tom Scott: England, which will consist of weekly episodes being uploaded to the site first before being published on YouTube a week later.

So, what can we expect from the show? Scott will be documenting his travel through every county in England in a road trip, with over 40 eps scheduled to be released.

But instead of the usual tourist sites, he’ll be venturing into some lesser known sightseeing, including unusual infrastructure, history, local traditions and meeting unique people.