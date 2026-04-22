Streamer stuck in Korean jail 'doomed' to an even longer sentence after issuing personal appeal

Few streamers have caused quite as much controversy as Johnny Somali, known also by his real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael, as he was recently sentenced after causing significant disturbance in South Korea.

This isn't the first time a social media creator has caused a ruckus in a foreign country and it certainly won't be the last, but few can match the extent to which Somali went and the punishment he has faced as a result.

Coincidentally his actions occurred roughly at the same time as fellow streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who was detained in the Philippines and subsequently deported to Russia after causing chaos on the streets.

Somali himself faced eight charges last August, including crimes such as a 'special act of sexual violence' and 'obstruction of business' – the former of which relating to various AI deepfakes the YouTuber produced while in South Korea.

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He was officially convicted of all charges earlier this month, including two that he had pleaded not guilty to, and was sentenced to six months in prison as a result — a result that many feel was far too lenient, including the prosecutors who asked for at least three years.

Somali was sentenced to just six months in prison for his crimes, facing deportation to America following that (Getty Stock)

Somali will face deportation back to the United States at the end of his sentence, with the streamer also forced to register as a sex offender in his home country, yet a recent move could leave him stuck in 'jail hell' for far longer than his sentence initially outlined.

As reported by Dexerto, social media's legal expert Legal Mindset revealed that both the prosecutor's in Somali's case and Somali himself have submitted appeals following the sentencing, potentially doubling the time he is likely to spend in prison before he is deported.

"Ramsey Khalid Ismael officially submitted an appeal today in South Korea," Legal Mindset's post on X details. "This move by Somali actually DOOMS him to a far worse fate in a detention center and keeps him in custody even longer."





While the appeal's intention was to reduce his sentence overall, this is likely to leave him in a far worse state and is something he could very quickly come to regret in the near future.

In addition, Legal Mindset unveiled that "the prosecutors in the Ramsey Khalid Ismael [case] officially submitted an appeal today in South Korea," adding that "we are locked in for a second trial that may take a year or more, with Somali in detention the entire time."





It's safe to say that his antics have left very few people feeling sympathetic, with one comment on Reddit declaring: "He got [a] ridiculously low sentence that might be borderline too low for the sentencing guidelines. And he still doesn't realize he got off light."

Another added that "his entire case is probably very rare in their country's entire legal history," adding that "Johnny Somali 100% made the history books. Just not in any good or meaningful way for himself, which he doesn't care about lmao."