Johnny Somali has been the talk of social media for all the wrong reasons ever since he was first arrested in South Korea, yet his time in 'jail hell' has just received a reality check after a fan leaks a letter sent by the streamer.

It's not out of the ordinary for streamers and social media creators to do anything for attention, but as the space becomes more saturated you have to do more to stand out among the masses.

Some people have taken this a bit too far, getting in trouble with the law and landing themselves in prison — with one even subject to deportation after harassing people on the street in the Philippines.

Seemingly nobody can match the extremes that Ramsey Khalid Ismael – better known by his online alias 'Johnny Somali' – has reached though, as he's found himself subject to a lengthy prison sentence in South Korea that just got extended thanks to his own actions.

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Johnny Somali was handed a lengthy prison sentence after being charged with eight crimes (Johnny Somali / Johnny Somali sent through Discord - Wikipedia)

Having been convicted earlier month this following eight charges, which included a 'special act of sexual violence' and 'obstruction of business', Somali has seemingly now detailed exactly what his life has been like in prison as many feared the worst for his conditions.

As reported by Dexerto, a leaked letter sent to a fan has been exposed by YouTuber Legal Mindset, who has been closely following the case since it began.

Revealing what Somali wrote, the letter was as follows:

"To Lee Han-ul. I appreciate you writing to me and wishing me well, your support means a lot. I actually have been having fun here and it has been a good week so far, I am staying healthy and laughing a lot with a good group of cellmates and other inmates in the prison.

"It is kinda like a hotel, just without my phone or laptop," Somali continued. "Your letter boosted my spirits, and we even glued the TV schedule you sent to the wall. Thank you for offering to add money to my commissary account.”

It's certainly not unusual for someone of Somali's fame online – regardless of his controversial reputation – to have fans willing to support him in prison, but it appears as if he's not quite experiencing the 'jail hell' that many thought, or perhaps even hoped.

Somali also requested books on the stock market in English from the fan, detailing that he would use them to 'study' during his time behind bars.