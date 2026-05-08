MrBeast has revealed an insane series of statistics showing how many views he has received on YouTube every year from the age of 12 to 28.

The content creator is known for his over-the-top challenge videos involving high budgets competitions with huge cash prizes.

The clips have earned MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, a whopping 478 million subscribers on YouTube, making his channel the most subscribed-to on the social media platform.

Donaldson has gone on to achieve other successes including his game show on Amazon Prime, Beast Games, and his chocolate bar brand, Feastibles.

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However, despite his $2.6 billion net worth as reported by Fortune, the recently turned 28-year-old decided to take a trip down memory lane to where it all started, reminiscing on how his channel has grown over the years.





MrBeast has the most subscribed channel on the YouTube platform

On X, formerly Twitter, the YouTuber wrote: “Here is how many views we got on YouTube every year of my life from age 12 to now 28. I love sharing this because it shows what happens if you find what you love and go all in. Grateful for all of you

Age/Views

12 - 15,000

13 - 7,000

14 - 41,148

15 - 125,634

16 - 202,000

17 - 5,482,596

18 - 122,441,813

19 - 464,282,517

20 - 2,099,879,911

21 - 3,324,451,660

22 - 8,184,185,544

23 - 13,265,311,414

24 -19,135,206,772

25 - 32,686,259,082

26 - 36,436,299,644

27 - 45,466,751,493

28 - Just getting started.”

This prompted others to share their own reactions to the tweet in the X comment section, with one user writing: “This is the ultimate blueprint for the 1% Club. Most people quit at age 13 when views drop. You chose obsession over comfort, and the compound effect did the rest. Absolute inspiration!”

MrBeast has the most subscribed channel on YouTube (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Another said: “The most important number here isn't the 45 Billion - it's the 7,000 views at age 13. ​It shows that even the biggest creator in the world had 'down' years where progress seemed to go backward. Success isn't a straight line; it's a test of who can stay in the game the longest.”

A third person commented: “People will see the billions and think it’s luck—but this proves the opposite. Luck doesn’t build momentum year after year. Consistency, focus, and obsession with craft do. Anyone can start, but few actually go all in like this.”

And a fourth added: “What a legendary way to celebrate 28! Seeing that jump from 41k views at age 14 to over 45 billion last year is just mind-blowing. Thank you for proving that obsession and consistency really do pay off. Happy Birthday, Jimmy!”