Another incident involving the home of controversial streamer and creator Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa has been shared on social media, as she reveals chilling footage that appears to show gunshots being fired outside her home.

Few creators earn quite as much money from social media as Amouranth, as across both her streaming career and adult content shared on OnlyFans, she maintains she’s able to earn millions of dollars each year.

Amouranth has even managed to earn a mind-blowing amount of money from simply streaming herself sleeping, yet that has seemingly left her a target for criminals looking to steal her fortune.

Siragusa has been vocal about investing her wealth into cryptocurrency in the past, sharing eye-watering Bitcoin figures within her bulging digital wallet.

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Siragusa has previously shared footage of an attack in 2025 (X / Amouranth)

In the aftermath, she was subject to a horrifying and violent attack in 2025, as criminals attempted to syphon the funds amid a house invasion.

The incident left Amouranth 'covered in blood', later sharing elaborate details on her social media feeds. Now, the divisive content creator has claimed that another threat outside her home has drawn people's attention once again.

As reported by Dexerto, Amouranth shared footage on Tuesday, May 5, captured by her home's security cameras. It shows a figure walking by her driveway before eight separate gunshots were fired.

While it's unclear whether the individual shown in the footage is involved, some have speculated that their reappearance shortly after the gunfire stopped could be a potential link. "Lots of gunfire outside right now," Siragusa wrote on X as the commotion was ongoing, adding two minutes later that she was thankfully "barricaded down and safe for now."

Amouranth called the gunfire "WILD BEHAVIOR, NO CAP," although it's unclear whether it has been reported to local law enforcement or if there's anything to be concerned about going forward.

Some suggested that Amouranth should call her local non-emergency phone line to report what she observed, whereas others have asked if there is any further information about the incident.

"This needs to be reported to the authorities," added one commenter. "Something happened in your neighborhood and must be answered."

Nick Lee, Siragusa's husband, added that he was in contact with someone who was looking into the shooting shared by the streamer, reiterating that it wasn't the first time that shots had been fired in the area.

It remains to be seen whether this is a directed threat toward Amouranth, akin to the aforementioned break-in attempt last year, especially as the state of Texas, where the pair live, has open carry laws.