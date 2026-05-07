YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss reveals 'violating' experience at US Border Control

A top tech YouTuber has revealed a ‘violating’ experience he had entering the US at Border Control.

MrWhoseTheBoss, whose real name is Arun Maini, is a YouTuber known best for his tech related content.

The content creator previously shocked viewers by busting myths about ‘incognito’ internet browsers, which left a lot of people freaking out.

Now, Maini has lifted the lid on his experience going through US Border Control, which he described as being ‘violating’.

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In an interview with Dexerto, the YouTuber was asked about the biggest offer he has ever turned down.

In response, he said: “So, this isn't the biggest offer I've turned down, this is the biggest offer that I was never able to make.

“So, we got an offer a few years ago to cover a high-tech stadium being built in the US. It was $300,000. So, I was like buzzing and I've never told anyone this before, but packed my bags, flew to the US, and I got interviewed by border control.

“They said, ‘what are you here for?’ And they said, ‘come, come this way’. So they took me to a back room and they said in this back room you can't take your phone out.

“I had all the people from the sponsor and stuff like that waiting for me at the pickup area and I couldn't tell them that I'd been pulled into this room. Eventually, like probably a couple of hours had gone, it started to become really accusatory and eventually they took me into a deeper room and I was scared at this point. All the guards were armed.

“They took me into a cell and they actually took all my clothes off and felt around in all sorts of ways. Like very violating stuff, let's just say that. And then they let me kind of put my clothes back on, but they still didn't give me my phone and I was stuck in this cell.

The YouTuber was forced to remove all of his clothes at US Border Control (YouTube/@Mrwhosetheboss)

“No ability to contact anyone, family had no idea where I was. I remember just feeling like inhuman.

“26 hours passed before I got sent back home and I got deported and they didn't even give me my phone till the flight had taken off, so that's when I was able to actually text my family.”

Now, the YouTuber feels ‘scared’ when he visits the US because he always gets interviewed.

Many people took to the comment section to share their reactions to the clip, with one user writing: “That story about customs is so horrific and disgusting.”

And another added: “That's America for ya anymore friend.”