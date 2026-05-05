YouTube channel helps solve 42-year-old cold case as murder is put behind bars

One YouTube channel has helped crack the case on a murder dating over 42 years into the past, as the Illinois State Police praise the media group for their contributions to the investigation.

Cold cases are unfortunately commonplace in law enforcement, as police either don't have enough evidence to produce an arrest or prosecution, or the murderer in question simply manages to evade capture or identification completely.

In addition to this, there often reaches a point where officials simply cannot justify continuing to supply the necessary resources and money for ongoing investigations without results, leaving them to fall by the wayside and never be picked up again.

Things can change, however, when people outside of official investigations offer their own efforts – especially when it comes to unsolved cases from decades ago – and that's exactly what happened with one YouTube channel who proved successful in their studies.

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Funding provided by a crime-focused YouTube channel might have cracked a 42-year-old cold murder case (Illinois State Police)

As reported by Dexerto, YouTube media group Explore With Us – often abbreviated as EWU – was recently credited by the Illinois State Police after charges were placed on new suspect in a case that had long been abandoned.

It was on March 30, 1984 that the body of 26-year-old Lisa Ann Carnes was found in a field in rural Massac County, Illinois. Her autopsy revealed that she had died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, and tragically no suspects were ever identified or charged with the murder.

Everything appears to have changed thanks to funding supplied by Explore With Us (who have a hefty 7.4M subscribers), as the YouTube network offered to finance DNA testing that has now led to the arrest of 76-year-old George E. Bradfield.

Bradfield has been charged with five counts of murder linked to Carnes death back in 1984, although he has pleaded not guilty.

George E. Bradfield has been charged with five counts of murder following the DNA analysis funded by EWU (Illinois State Police)

"The Massac County Sheriff's Office, the Owensboro (KY) Police Department, the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit, and Parabon NanoLabs Inc., with funding from EWU Media LLC, assisted with the investigation," revealed a statement from the Illinois State Police following Bradfield's arrest.

"ISP is continuing its investigation and is seeking the public's assistance. If you have information about this incident or about Bradfield, please contact ISP," the release continued.

Explore With Us has also commented on the arrest, declaring that "after more than 42 years, this is a major step toward justice for Lisa and her family," adding that "our thoughts remain with her family, loved ones, and the entire community as the case moves forward."