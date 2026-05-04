Iran claps back at President Trump as he's brutally mocked over embarrassing 'Uno' threat

Donald Trump's love of property was a pretty good indicator that Monopoly is probably the usual game of choice in the Trump household, but now, the President of the United States has just inadvertently revealed he apparently doesn't know the rules of Uno.

As the Commander-in-Chief and easily one of the most powerful people in the world, you might think that Donald Trump has a certain image to uphold. After all, having your finger on the big red button suggests you have to conduct yourself in a sophisticated manner online.

Unfortunately, the second term of President Trump has proved he's not adverse to slandering people, sharing memes, or posting AI slop – infamously depicting himself as a fighter pilot defecating on protestors.

Other 'Top Trumps' include images depicting him as Halo's Master Chief, Superman, a Sith from Star Wars, and the recent debacle where he appeared to suggest he was Jesus Christ.

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With Republicans, Democrats, and even the Pope turning against Trump, you might think he'd be lying low for a while. Instead, he's now tried to mock the situation in Iran with yet more memes, but instead, has ended up with egg on his face.

The USA and Iran continue to argue as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed (Photos for You / Getty)

As tensions between the USA and Iran continue to rumble on, the latest reports indicate that President Trump has rejected an 'unacceptable' 14-point plan put forward by Tehran.

Iran asked for U.S. forces to withdraw from its borders, end naval blockades at its ports, and for all hostilities to cease. Alongside calls for an agreement to be reached within 30 days, Iran's state media says that the proposal asked for the USA to work toward 'ending' the war instead of simply extending a ceasefire.

President Trump doesn't look like he's backing down, having just announced 'Project Freedom' that plans to guide ships out of the strangled Strait of Hormuz. Trump warned that any interference "will have to be dealt with forcefully," only adding to the serious nature of the matter.

Still, he's been mocked after he took to Truth Social to share a meme of him playing Uno, alongside the caption: "I have all the cards."

The implication is that Trump holds all the cards in terms of negotiations, once again reaffirming his stance that he believes he's in charge of the situation.





This was embarrassingly shared by the official White House X account, and away from previous warnings about the kind of messages these official channels are putting out, many noted that having all the cards in Uno means you're losing.

The whole point of the popular Mattel game is to get rid of your hand as fast as possible. It didn't take long for the meme to spread like wildfire, with many altering the image to implicate the POTUS in the Epstein files.

Replying to the meme, one person wrote: "I bet this goes hard if you’re f**king stupid."

Another chuckled: "He has every hand except a Strait."

A third laughed: “Feel like that's a perfect metaphor for Trump's political existence. He doesn't even understand the game or how to play but he still always poses with props and proclaims himself a winner.”

It even caught the attention of the official account of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad, India. Sharing its own meme of an Iranian official holding Uno cards, the edited image included the man holding three +4 cards and a skip, suggesting President Trump would be picking up even more.

Both sides have taken heat for trivialising such a serious matter as a war, however, this is just the latest fumble from Trump and his social media team.

As for President Trump, at least JD Vance can get him a set of gold-plated Uno cards with the POTUS' face on them if he gets him in this year's Secret Santa.