The official X account for the White House has rattled a few cages, with a poorly timed Earth Day post going down like a lead balloon.

While many continue to claim that climate change is a 'myth' and our vastly changing weather systems are just a mere coincidence, you don't need scientists to explain why wearing woolly hats in July and swim shorts in December isn't the norm for most.

There are genuine fears that millions will be made homeless by 2030, with extreme weather due to hit 70% of the world's population in the next 20 years. There's been continued backlash to how the human race is harming Mother Earth, with AI servers guzzling water and complaints about what the various rocket launches are doing to our poor planet.

In the aftermath of the USA being scorched by a record-breaking heatwave, the official White House X thought now would be a good time to call America the 'hottest' country in the world. While the joke is clearly that it's 'cool' to be in America (the irony isn't lost on us), the cute cartoon picture of President Donald Trump shaking hands with an adorable Earth, sporting a MAGA hat, hasn't exactly landed well with the public.

What is Earth Day?

First suggested by peace activist John McConnell at a 1969 UNESCO conference, the inaugural Earth Day took place on April 22, 1970. President Richard Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon planted a tree on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate the first Earth Day, and for the past 56 years, various presidents have shown their support for environmental protection.

Advert

This somewhat goes against Donald Trump's message, with the president famously taking the USA out of the Paris Agreement for the second time in January 2025.

As the comments flooded in on the White House's Earth Day post, the Trump-critical Anonymous made its feelings clear. The infamous hacking group shared its own altered cartoon that gave the president devil horns and changed the text to read: "F**k Earth Day".

Anonymous wasn't alone in its complaints. Numerous other posts created artwork of a smog-choked Earth, one of the president riddling the Earth with bullets, and another that depicted that cartoon cutie in flames.

As usual with any White House post, there were also mentions of the war in Iran and allegations of Epstein file cover-ups.

Anonymous wasn't the only vocal opposer of the post. Another frequent thorn in President Trump's side is California's Governor Gavin Newsom. Having previously clashed on everything from immigration to disaster funding, Newsom and Trump have sparred over climate and environmental issues.

California has the authority to set its own auto emission standards and wants to ban gas-powered car saled by 2035, while Newsom has also called the Commander-in-Chief out over plans to open offshore oil drilling on the California coastline.

What has Donald Trump said about climate change?

Anonymous had made its feelings on President Trump clear (X)

Someone else in the comments pointed to a scathing report from October 2025, where The Guardian claimed that the Trump administration had appointed over 40 officials with ties to oil, gas, and coal.

It also mentioned how the president's One Big Beautiful Bill wanted to use federal land for drilling and mining while trying to get rid of renewable energy incentives. There was an energy department report on climate change that was apparently full of misinformation, instructions for workers to avoid words like 'climate change' and 'emissions', and ties to fossil fuel-funded right-wing thinktanks.

In general, it seems the White House's Earth Day post is mocking the idea of climate change. Speaking at 2025's United Nations General Assembly, Trump referred to climate change as "the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.

Claiming that predictions made by the UN and others were wrong, he concluded: "They were made by stupid people that have cost their countries fortunes and given those same countries no chance for success. If you don't get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail."

Another day, another controversy for the White House social media team.