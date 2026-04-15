Anonymous have called out Elon Musk on his very own platform X with four words and some pretty damning images.

Having your name appear in the Epstein files is not, in itself, evidence of guilt or criminal wrongdoing. But the sheer number of powerful figures whose connections to the disgraced financier continue to surface has kept the story in the news and it's far from going anywhere.

Although the prevalence of political figures in the documents has triggered internal investigations in several countries.

The fallout has been wide-reaching. Bill Gates has faced multiple serious accusations, and his ex-wife, Melinda, has since felt compelled to address them publicly.

Advert

Anonymous claims Elon Musk visited Epstein's Island (Bloomberg/Contributor/Getty)

And Elon Musk's email exchanges with Epstein spanning 2012 to 2014 have previously been brought to light. However, he continues to deny any actual involvement, maintaining he never visited Epstein's island despite the nature of some of the correspondence.

Now, in a turn of events, the hacker collective Anonymous shared what seems to be an email thread between Epstein and Musk from March 2013.

On X, they posted screenshots of the emails with the caption: "Musk visited the Island."

According to the emails, Epstein contacted Musk on 4 March 2013 to ask whether he might be free to take a break from his work in April.

"It is 3am in California and I'm still working on Tesla and SpaceX email. Will hit the sack shortly, but be up at 7 for a call," Musk responded. "April should be better, but it depends on how well Q1 goes."

Epstein responded by suggesting Tesla would perform 'better' if its CEO got more sleep, to which Musk replied later that morning: "Normally I would agree, as I have found my total daily productivity is optimal at around 6 to 6.5 hours of sleep.





"However, I have to fly to Geneva tomorrow, so staying up late puts me more in sync with that time zone."

Epstein's final message in the thread asked whether Musk had ever tried Nuvigil, which is a wakefulness-promoting drug.

It's worth noting that nothing in the emails confirms Musk ever visited Epstein's island. The correspondence suggests the billionaire's intentions of doing so, but Musk has consistently denied ever making such a visit.

Separately, the broader handling of the Epstein files has itself become a source of controversy.

The Department of Justice has faced criticism over the pace at which documents are being processed and released, with some accusing the Trump administration of actively trying to 'bury' the files. Meanwhile, JD Vance has revealed plans to investigate the major Epstein 'Pizzagate' conspiracy theory.